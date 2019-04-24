Here's your little daily reminder that Meghan Markle is having a baby!!! Lest you forgot (lol). The U.K. is in a total buzz waiting for the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's little one. According to reports, Meghan's mother Doria is already in London as the undisclosed due date rapidly approaches. Of course, some fans are wondering: Will Thomas Markle be in the U.K. when Meghan gives birth, too? Based on a report, it's not likely, and I totally understand why. Thomas has seemingly made regularly dragging his daughter in the press and continuously exploiting Meghan's heightened exposure for his own gain a regular occurrence. There has been a lot of drama between the Duchess and her estranged father and this report might be all the confirmation people need to see they haven't smoothed things out just yet. Elite Daily reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment on the report but did not hear back by the time of publication.

According to TMZ, sources close to Thomas say he has no plans to travel out to the U.K. any time soon. The insiders told the publication that Thomas believes Meghan is in a "cone of silence" which is keeping them from communicating and making it impossible for him to set up travel arrangements to meet his grandchild. Previously, Thomas accused Meghan of "ghosting" him and portrayed her as absent, neglectful, and cold when speaking to the press. Contrastingly, the source did tell TMZ that Thomas "wishes Meghan and Harry the best and hopes for a safe delivery of a healthy baby" and that he's "glad" Meghan's mom can be there.

While no one likes to see family at odds, it is objectively difficult to take Thomas Markle Sr. at face value. Prior to Meghan's wedding, reportedly staged photos for money and very recently reportedly leaked a private letter Meghan wrote him to the press. In it, she reportedly wrote:

Your actions have broken my heart into a million pieces — not simply because you have manufactured such unnecessary and unwarranted pain, but by making the choice to not tell the truth as you are puppeteered in this. Something I will never understand.

Meghan added that "perhaps the most painful of all" is the attacks Thomas reportedly made on her husband. "To hear about the attacks you’ve made at Harry in [the] press, who was nothing but patient, kind, and understanding with you is perhaps the most painful of all," she said.

For these reasons, it's obvious Meghan cares the most about her loved ones around her, which will certainly include her firstborn when he/she arrives. If we're following this train of thought, it totally makes sense for her to be uncomfortable having her father make his first visit during such a big, emotional, and arguably vulnerable time after how volatile things have been.

For now, all Thomas can do is wait like the rest of us. Due to reports, fans anticipate the arrival of the new baby any day now. Meghan and Harry have made the decision to keep the birth details private, but fans can anticipate updates from the Palace when Meghan is in labor.

Best of luck, guys!