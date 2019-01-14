Attention, royal family fanatics: We finally know when the next royal baby is going to arrive! During a royal engagement in Birkenhead, England, on Monday, Jan. 14, Meghan Markle confirmed her due date to a fan who reportedly asked about her pregnancy. When her pregnancy was announced in October 2018, Kensington Palace simply said in the announcement that the baby was due in Spring 2019 — no month was hinted at. But now, the Duchess of Sussex herself has revealed that she is six months pregnant her and Prince Harry's first child is due to arrive at the end of April or early May.

April 2018 brought along baby bliss for the royal family when Prince Louis was born on Monday, April 23, aka St. George's Day (an English national holiday celebrating the country's patron saint). April 23 is also the believed date that William Shakespeare was born and died, so Prince Louis quite literally has the most English birthday there is. With the Duchess of Sussex being due at the end of April, it's now entirely possible that Prince Louis and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first child will share a very English birthday!

Outside of the possibility of the two royal cousins sharing a birthday, it's just v exciting to finally know when fans can expect Harry and Meghan's bundle of joy to arrive.

Woo babies!!!

Anthony Devlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As for the sex of the baby, not even Meghan and Harry know. The Duchess reportedly revealed to fans during this royal engagement that she and the Duke of Sussex have opted not to learn the sex of the baby until they arrive. I don't understand how people could go a full pregnancy without knowing the sex of the baby. It would literally drive me crazy not knowing, but to each their own.

Kensington Palace announced on Oct. 15, 2018, that Meghan Markle was pregnant.

The statement said,

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.

The couple was still on their first royal tour through Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga when the news was announced, giving fans of the royal family the first look at Markle's baby bump.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In October, while still in Australia as part of their tour, a 12-year-old fan reportedly asked the couple what they were thinking of naming their baby. According to CNN, Markle responded, "We've been given a long list of names from everyone, we're going to sit down and have a look at them." Elite Daily reached out to the Palace for confirmation on this report at the time, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

They didn't hint at any names at that time, but given royal tradition, the name will probably be something very traditional. Prince Harry's full name is Henry Charles Albert David, so if the baby is a boy, maybe they'll pull a name from the list of Harry's four. If it's a girl, there's always the possibility that they'll name her Diana after Harry and William's late mother. Or they could kick tradition to the curb and give the little tike a completely outlandish name. TBH, most names are outlandish compared to the names babies in the royal family usually get, so they won't have to try that hard to give their baby a unique name.

So, come April or May 2019, we'll have a new royal baby! What a time, fam. What a time.