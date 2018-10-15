Meghan Markle Is Pregnant, So Get Ready For Another Royal Baby

It's happening, people! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are getting ready to welcome another royal baby into the world. Meghan Markle is pregnant, and fans around the world are so, so excited for her and Prince Harry.

The news came the morning of Monday, Oct. 15 from Kensington Palace. They posted a photo of Meghan and Harry on their Twitter account with the statement, "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019." Soon after, they tweeted, "Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

The news comes just days after the couple made a public appearance at Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank. Eugenie is one of Prince Harry's cousins, and the two are reportedly super close. The wedding took place on Oct. 12 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, which just so happens to be the same church that Harry and Meghan themselves said "I do" at back on May 19, 2019. Returning to the place their life as husband and wife started with a little bun in the oven? If that seriously doesn't make your heart burst, I don't know what will.

At the wedding, Markle wore a navy dress and navy coat by Givenchy that looked absolutely stunning. She topped it off with a matching hat by Noel Stewart. Her groom complimented her perfectly with a traditional black tux jacket (with coattails to boot), a navy vest, a navy and white tie, and pinstripe pants. They looked more in love than ever, which is kind of hard for these two considering how much they show off some PDA with the world.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The news of Markle's pregnancy comes just days after a report from Us Weekly on Oct. 10 that claimed the couple was trying to get pregnant. Elite Daily reached out to the palace for comment on the report at the time but did not hear back by the time of publication. The source told Us Weekly, "They both want a big family, at least three kids." The source also mentioned that Markle is "starting to feel more settled" in her new role as a royal.

We also should have expected the news would come sooner rather than later, as royal expert Katie Nicholl mentioned to ET back in March 2018 that they would try for kids right after the wedding. Nicholl knows her stuff — she event wrote the book Harry: Life, Loss, and Love. She told the ET,

My sources are saying that Prince Harry, particularly, is very keen to start a family, pretty soon after the royal wedding. He's made no secret about wanting children. I think that moment [for Harry] really kicked in when his brother, Prince William, of course, settled down with Kate Middleton.

And now, the royal baby is on the way. Spring, hurry up already!