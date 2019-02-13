If you’ve been following any of the drama surrounding Meghan Markle and her family lately, then you know that Meghan is having a tough time right now. The Duchess of Sussex, who’s seven months pregnant, has been on the receiving end of lots of negative press and much of that is thanks to her father Thomas and her half-sister Samantha. Thomas, in particular, seems keen on exposing the most private parts of Meghan’s life and his recent effort to do so resulted in his leaking a letter reportedly sent him sometime in August 2018. Meghan Markle’s reported reaction to Thomas leaking her private letter is beyond sad.

According to a new report from Us Weekly, Meghan finds the leaking of the letter “heartbreaking.” Elite Daily reached out to Kensington Palace for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

In Us Weekly’s report, a source close to the situation revealed how Thomas’ actions are affecting Meghan. “Meghan really hoped Thomas wouldn’t leak the letter,” the source said. “She finds it absolutely heartbreaking that her own flesh and blood continues to profit from her.”

The letter in question is one that was leaked to the Daily Mail and published on Saturday, Feb. 9. In the letter, Meghan apparently pleads with her dad to stop spreading falsities about her and their relationship.

“Your actions have broken my heart into a million pieces — not simply because you have manufactured such unnecessary and unwarranted pain, but by making the choice to not tell the truth as you are puppeteered in this. Something I will never understand,” Meghan wrote, according to the Daily Mail.

If those words truly are Meghan’s, then it’s clear she’s struggling to cope with the fact that her father has betrayed her in so many different ways. Remember, this isn’t just about the letter. Just before Meghan married Prince Harry in May 2018, it was uncovered that Thomas was staging paparazzi photos in the weeks leading up to the wedding. Then, he skipped out on the wedding altogether, reportedly due to health issues.

Since then, there’s been nothing drama from Meghan’s family, including her half-sister Samantha, who has continuously leaked private details about the duchess. So, all of this has undoubtedly been weighing on Meghan for quite some time. It’s no wonder she’s heartbroken over the whole thing.

Luckily for her, though, she has lots of friends who are backing her up and refuting claims from her family that she’s unpleasant or undeserving of the life she has now.

"Obviously the news is flooded with all these negative stories and she just has crazy trolls and stuff, but hey, you know, screw the haters! I mean, who cares? She's lovely,” Meghan’s long-time friend Jesse Metcalfe said recently.

No matter which way you look at the situation, it’s unfortunate all around. Hopefully, Meghan and Thomas can reconcile at some point (if that’s what Meghan wants to do, of course) and find a way to move past all of this nonsense.