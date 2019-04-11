Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have never been ones to feel too beholden to tradition. They've made a reputation for themselves as being modern royals by respectfully shirking English royal traditions throughout their relationship. When they got married, their wedding incorporated both English and American traditions with their own added flair. Meghan's fashion defies royal tradition on the regular. And now, Meghan and Harry's statement about keeping the birth of their baby private confirms that they are choosing the plan that's best for them over tradition once again. We stan.

Buckingham Palace issued a brief but informative statement on Thursday, April 11, outlining the birthing details the couple had chosen to share with the public. Naturally, with recent royal tradition being that the respective royal couple debuts their baby on the steps of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital in London, fans of the royal family have been wondering if Harry and Meghan would opt to do the same. Prince William and Kate Middleton have done so with all of their children, as did Prince Charles and Princess Diana and many royals before them. So it's natural that people would wonder if tradition-breaking Meghan and Harry would do this as well.

Turns out, probs not!

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby,” the statement said. "Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."

This basically means that even if Meghan decides to give birth in the Lindo Wing (which, according to People, is unlikely), the public will not know about it. People did confirm, however, that they will not be debuting the baby on the steps of any hospital.

As for where Meghan will be giving birth, we obviously (thanks to this statement) can't know for sure what her plan is. But we can theorize! The couple reportedly just made their move from the Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace to the Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, so it's possible Meghan will give birth somewhere in the Windsor area.

When it comes to debuting the baby, the statement noted that Harry and Meghan won't be making the baby's grand first appearance immediately after the birth. They'll first spend some private time together. And as for how they'll debut their little one, here's hoping they opt to use their new @SussexRoyal Instagram account.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the public will be notified when Meghan goes into labor, which makes sense, so now it's just a waiting game! The Duchess of Sussex herself revealed in a conversation with a supporter back in January 2019 that she was about six months pregnant, meaning her due date would be in April or May. So keep your eyes peeled for announcements from the palace, everyone! The royal baby is coming!