For all the drama that Jersey Shore Family Reunion provided us with, the highly-anticipated reunion still could not hold a candle to alarming issues that were going on with the cast away from the cameras while the show was airing. Ronnie Magro-Ortiz's personal soap opera over the last few months has been the real talk among Jersey Shore fans, and now that the first season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation has come to an end, every viewer is wondering the exact same thing: Will Ronnie and Jen's relationship drama be on Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 2? His roller-coaster relationship with Jen Harley has been difficult to keep up with, but fans might finally get the real scoop on the turbulent couple when Family Vacation returns to air.

When Jersey Shore Family Vacation began airing in early April, Magro was in a seemingly stable relationship with a woman named Jen Harley, having been together for about a year. Prior to filming the show, Ronnie and Harley announced that Harley was pregnant, and a major part of Magro's storyline in Family Vacation focused on his trepidation about becoming a father. Although the show exposed some serious strains in Magro and Harley's relationship (including a reported cheating scandal, which Magro denied), the couple remained together throughout the filming of the reunion series. However, they reached a breaking point while the show was airing.

Shortly after Harley gave birth to the couple's baby, a daughter named Ariana Sky, Magro and Harley entered into a heated fight on social media. Via Instagram stories, Magro accused Jen of keeping a reported sex tape of herself and an ex, and Harley fired back by alleging that Magro had a drug problem. Elite Daily reached out to Magro's team for comment on the incident but did not hear back by the time of publication. After the explosive, public blow-up, Magro and Harley reportedly broke up.

Though rumors swirled they had broken up, the couple reportedly still raised their newborn daughter together. However, on Monday, June 24, news broke that Jen Harley had reportedly been arrested on charges of alleged domestic battery after allegedly hitting Magro while driving a car, and then allegedly dragging Magro with the car when he tried to exit the vehicle. Elite Daily reached out to Magro's team for comment on the report but did not hear back by the time of publication. TMZ has since released photos claiming to be of Harley's vehicle, revealing what appears to be dried blood in the interior, which is reportedly Magro's. Elite Daily reached out to Magro's team regarding the photos but did not hear back by the time of publication. Harley was arrested, but reportedly was released from jail shortly after being taken in, according to Us Weekly.

According to reports about the altercation, the couple's 2-month-old daughter, Ariana Sky, was in the back seat of the car the whole time, but luckily was reportedly unharmed. Harley had reportedly driven over a median in the road and flattened three tires during the incident. Ariana is now reportedly in the care of a friend of the couple, and Magro is reportedly seeking legal counsel on how to proceed. Elite Daily reached out to Magro's team for comment but did not hear back by the time of publication.

So, now let's get to the real question: Will any of this be brought up in the next season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation? The short answer is, yeah, it most likely will. The second season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation just began filming a few days before the incident between Magro and Harley took place, and the new season is set in Las Vegas, which is where the couple lives and where the incident went down. So yeah, the show's production schedule directly matches up with the climax of Magro and Harley's relationship drama, so if Magro is on the new season (which he appears to be), then it will be impossible to avoid. Elite Daily reached out to MTV to confirm whether or not the altercation will be featured on the show, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

And the next season might even double down on the Magro drama in a major way if Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola decides to return. Magro's former flame opted out of appearing in the first season, but cast members Pauly D and JWoww both said they are hopeful she will change her tune for Season 2. Although a premiere date for Season 2 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation has not been announced yet, judging from the production schedule, fans can likely expect the series to begin airing on MTV towards the end of 2018.