The 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' Cast Is Making "Reality TV Great Again" – EXCLUSIVE
The moment they walk in the door, Nicole "Snooki" Lavalle, Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Deena Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, and Ronnie Ortiz bring a strong air of familiarity. It's evident to anyone who's seen their show that they are authentically themselves. While "your Uber is now arriving" has replaced "cabs are here," all-natural, organic self-tanner is used in lieu of tanning beds, and people are flossing instead of frolicking on the dance floor (Google both for reference), the cast of MTV's Jersey Shore is still as close as they were 10 years ago. Fans watched for six seasons as the housemates drunkenly fist-pumped their way from the Jersey shore to the Miami beaches to Florence, Italy. Now, nearly a decade since the first season aired, the Jersey Shore cast is BACK, b*tches and, according to Snooki, "fans are going to die."
Elite Daily sat down with Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast, minus Jenni "Jwoww" Farley, to talk about the upcoming reunion series. Since the series ended in 2012, the castmates have all publically said they're open to a reunion, so why now? Pauly D. sums it up:
Of course, a lot has changed since the show first aired. Vinny, who was only 22 years old during Season 1, explains how the first season compares to now.
Although time has transformed the once 20-something cast into a group comprised of two mothers (Snooki and JWoww), one father (Ronnie), one married woman (Deena), two men in relationships (Mike and Vinny), and only one bachelor (Pauly)*, Deena assures fans that they're all still a blast in a glass.
*NOTE: Please don't worry about Pauly. Along with Deena's promise for drama, Pauly assures fans that he still "found a lot of love in the club, and a lot of love after the club."
Aside from babies and wedding bells, since the show's ending, Mike Sorrentino has undergone the biggest transformation of them all. After two stints in rehab for prescription drug abuse, The Situation is now 28 months sober. Speaking about his experience this time around, the former partier says,
Jersey Shore Family Vacation is premiering in 180 different countries on MTV at 8/7c on Thursday, April 5. If that surprises you, you're not alone. To quote Ronnie Magro, "I don’t even know 180 countries, I think they just made up countries just to show the show in." But geography be damned, the Jersey Shore cast is here to stay.