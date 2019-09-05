Bachelor in Paradise often helps franchise contestants previously unlucky in love find their special person, but former leads rarely visit the Mexican beach to make their own romantic connections. Bachelors have competed on Paradise before taking over the title role and Bachelorettes have stopped by for pep talks, but Season 15 lead Hannah Brown would achieve a franchise first if she decided to join Paradise as a contestant. Will Hannah B. be on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7? She's currently preparing for Dancing with the Stars, but another stint on TV isn't far from her mind.

"I don't know," the former Miss Alabama USA told Entertainment Tonight about becoming a Paradise contestant. "I thought I cried a lot [on The Bachelorette]. My mom called me and she was like, 'They just won't stop crying on this show.' So I don't know if I can do all the tears that I've been watching, but the drinks and the beach sound nice."

After getting engaged to singer-songwriter Jed Wyatt on her Bachelorette season finale, Hannah ended their relationship in light of Jed's ex-girlfriend's accusations that they were dating up until he left to film the season. During the finale's live segment, Hannah then asked out runner-up Tyler Cameron, and though Tyler was later spotted leaving Hannah's Los Angeles home one morning, rumors of him dating supermodel Gigi Hadid quickly emerged. Love within Bachelor Nation hasn't exactly worked out for Hannah, but right now, the 24-year-old doesn't seem to mind.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"I really am just focused on moving forward," Hannah said ahead of her Sept. 16 debut as a Dancing with the Stars cast member. "I think I need to just focus on dancing. I need to focus on the sparkles right now and me. I need to fill my cup back up, I think."

ABC has yet to announce Hannah's dancing partner, but before she began her rehearsal schedule, she headed to Mexico to check in on struggling Bachelor BFF Demi Burnett. Like fellow Bachelorette Becca Kufrin the year before, Hannah's stay in Paradise was brief, but if she did decide to join Season 7 in 2020, Bachelor Nation would be in for something totally new. Would Hannah find herself on a beach with some of her former contestants? Would other women consider her a threat? Anything is possible on Paradise.

Given that there are Bachelor and Bachelorette seasons to get through before Paradise Season 7, it's still a little too early to predict Hannah's franchise future. As of now, Hannah's grateful for the Bachelorette opportunity, but she's hoping her time as a dancing queen will change people's perspectives of her.

"[The Bachelorette is] how people know me and got to know me, but I really do hope that being on Dancing with the Stars, you get to know more about me than just who I've dated and about love in that way," Hannah told ET. "Really what has made me resilient, not just this year but in my life, in my past, I don't think was really shown on the show as much. And I want to offer my story."

Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise continues at 8 p.m. ET, Monday, Sept. 9, on ABC. Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars premieres at 8 p.m. ET, Monday, Sept. 16, on ABC.