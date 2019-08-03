It's been a whirlwind week for Bachelor Nation, as fans watched leading lady Hannah Brown end things with Jed Wyatt and then ask out runner-up and fan-favorite Tyler Cameron, aka Tyler C., on After the Final Rose. It was a bold move that apparently paid off, because this reported update about Hannah and Tyler C. apparently going on that date has the Bachelor fandom stanning this couple so hard. While their love story might no longer be playing out on our TV screens, I'm so here for the fact that Tyler C. could be getting Hannah's final rose after all. At the time of publication, neither Cameron nor Brown had confirmed or commented on the reports.

If you watched the latest season of The Bachelorette and were following along on Hannah B./Hannah Beast's journey to find love, chances are Tyler C. caught your eye at some point. In addition to his old Hollywood good looks, charming demeanor, and goofy dance moves, the Bachelorette frontrunner was also the woke hunk fans have been waiting for. In addition to defending Brown against slut-shaming numerous times, he championed her as an independent woman and, according to Hannah, couldn't have been more respectful during their overnight date. While Brown ended up picking (and subsequently dumping) Wyatt at the end of her Bachelorette journey, sparks flew between her and her runner-up during their After the Final Rose appearance, and she ended up asking him out for drinks.

According to E! News, the pair reportedly had their second Fantasy Suite date on the evening of Thursday, Aug. 1, and numerous news outlets reported that Cameron was spotted reportedly leaving Brown's residence in Los Angeles on Friday morning, per photos captured by TMZ. Neither Cameron or Brown has commented on the reports at the time of publication.

An inside source told E! news about the reported date, saying, "Tyler got to Hannah’s place around 9 p.m. and they stayed in. He spent the night with her and left this morning after 10 a.m. She walked him out to his car and they hugged and kissed. He had an overnight bag and they looked very happy together."

Even without confirmation from the two would-be lovebirds, Bachelor Nation is going all in on this coupling.

This all sounds very promising, but I wouldn't expect Cameron to get down on one knee again anytime soon. On Wednesday, July 29, Brown told ET that the pair is taking things slow this time around and feeling out if things could be romantic or if they are better off as friends.

"We saw each other after the show and gave each other hugs and, 'See you later,' and we'll figure out when's a good time for both of us to hang out," she told the publication. "[Our relationship] has only been two months ago and so my feelings don't just go away, but also we've both been hurt. I hurt him, I was hurt through that, and I was hurt through the relationship that I had. I think it's really important that if any type of relationship is going to happen for Tyler and I that we hang out, and just see where we’re at. And if that’s friends, [or] if that's more, than I’m good with that."

For now, it remains up in the air if Cameron will be the next Bachelor lead, as he's definitely still in the running despite his uncertain relationship status. Rob Mills, ABC Entertainment’s Senior Vice President, Alternative Series, Specials & Late-Night Programming admitted to ET:

[Tyler] was really a woke hunk. He was fantastic. … I will say, yes, I'm hard pressed to find somebody that has that much [support from fans]. … There's not even the, "Yeah, he's just not my cup of tea." He seems to be everybody's cup of tea.

We'll have to see whether or not Cameron ends up getting Hannah's final rose, but this reported update definitely sounds like a promising start to taking their romance off-screen and into real life.