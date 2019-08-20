Bachelor in Paradise hit a major shake-up in Week 3 when Hannah Brown — just weeks out from the ending of her season of The Bachelorette — showed up on the beach. Since she both starred in Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor and helmed her own season of The Bachelorette, she definitely has the most connections with both the men and the women on the show, but the cast was immediately confused about why she was there. It's safe to say Hannah B.'s appearance on Bachelor in Paradise had everyone shook.

Season 14's Becca Kufrin was actually the first Bachelorette to visit Paradise, entering when her former contestant Colton Underwood was struggling with the pressure of committing to a relationship. She gave Colton a pep talk to uplift his mood, and it seems Hannah entered Season 6 of Paradise with a similar mission. Although she took the time to share warm hellos with her Bachelor friends and her own former suitors, she mainly wanted to take BFF Demi Burnett aside for a serious talk.

In case you missed it, Demi popped up twice on Hannah's Bachelorette season to help her weed out dishonest contestants (and yes, in hindsight they could've done a better job). Fans grew so accustomed to their friendship that it felt like second nature when Hannah joined Demi for her Paradise intro in Episode 1. That was when Demi then came out as queer to Hannah, saying she had been dating a woman but felt uneasy about labeling the relationship. She headed into Paradise with her options open, and although Demi had already told a few other contestants, including her love interest, Derek Peth, about her past, Hannah's arrival definitely signified something big.

Before Hannah arrived, Demi was feeling particularly torn between the woman she was seeing back home and Derek. "I feel really self-conscious about everything going on with me," Demi confided to another contestant. "I need to figure my sh*t out."

"I don't have Kristian around me," Demi said in an interview, referring to the woman. "It's easy for people exploring options here because all of their options are here, and one of my options is not here. That's where it gets a little difficult for me."

Hannah B. to the rescue! Taking Demi aside, she told cameras, "She let me know about her relationship with Kristian, who's a woman. I could tell that relationship was something significant for her but she still decide to come and do this. I want to see where her head's at with this and ultimately make sure my friend is OK."

Demi filled Hannah in on how she told Derek about Kristian, and Hannah pointed out that Derek's support meant that he was mature and invested. On the other hand, Demi felt the situation would be similar if Kristian was in Derek's shoes. "They're both so good for me," she told Hannah. "I don't know what to do. I don't know what I want."

Hannah's willingness to talk through things with Demi encouraged the latter to come clean about her true feelings to Derek. It turns out, her relationship back at home was way more serious than she originally let on, but she still recognized how great Derek was. "I'm just really torn," she told him. "Everything's just so difficult right now."

By the end of the episode, Demi requested to speak to host Chris Harrison, leaving her intentions unanswered until the following episode. But who knows how much longer Demi would have lingered over this decision if Hannah hadn't stepped in? Roses may come and go, but as these two ladies proved, your truest friends are all you need at the end of the day.

Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise continues at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 20, on ABC.