Hannah B.'s season of The Bachelorette just ended, but Hannah B. isn't going anywhere any time soon. After she officially broke things off with Jed during her "After the Final Rose" live episode, she's been appearing on various talk shows to discuss all her relationship ups and downs. But there's a good chance she'll return to her Bachelor roots sooner rather than later. Eagle-eyed viewers noticed Hannah B. make an appearance in the Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 teaser trailer. It's leading many to wonder, will Hannah B. be on Bachelor in Paradise?

Bachelor in Paradise is like the fun and flirty cousin of the more buttoned-up series The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. If offers a bunch of Bachelor Nation alums the chance to mingle freely and find love in a tropical locale. Hannah B.'s season infamously ended without a happily ever after for the former beauty queen, so she's still looking for love. Bachelor in Paradise could offer her the opportunity to find a new man.

After she learned that Jed had been dishonest with her, Hannah ended their engagement. During "After the Final Rose," Hannah asked her runner-up, Tyler C. if he'd be interested in getting a drink with her, and he said yes. Shortly after, Tyler C. was spotted leaving Hannah's apartment, which gave all of Bachelor Nation hope that Hannah might have found love. However, just a day later, Tyler C. was seen with model Gigi Hadid, which decreases the chances that he and Hannah are pursuing an exclusive relationship. Hannah told Entertainment Tonight, "I have feelings, but I’m also single and he’s single and I wanna keep my options open and he can keep his options open."

Since Bachelor in Paradise offers former contestants the chance to find new love, Hannah could be making an appearance to mend her broken heart after all the drama from Jed and Tyler C. However, it's more likely that she'll appear in order to provide guidance for everyone else.

It's pretty common for the previous Bachelor or Bachelorette to show up in Paradise to offer a few words of wisdom to everyone. But, usually that person will have just finished their own journey to love, which is not the case with Hannah B. Since Hannah B. isn't coupled up, fans are wondering if she'll try to meet someone in Mexico.

That's where the tricky timeline of the shows comes in. Bachelor in Paradise began filming for about one month in June, right after filming ended for The Bachelorette. Jed's ex, Haley Stevens, spoke with PEOPLE about his lies in a story that broke on June 18, and that's what sparked Jed and Hannah's breakup. If Hannah B. filmed her Bachelor in Paradise appearance before that, then she was still happily engaged. But if she filmed it after, she was probably fresh from her breakup. That could mean that she wasn't ready to date anyone else – or she was looking for a rebound.

It's unclear when Hannah B. will appear on Bachelor in Paradise, but one things is sure: Fans are excited to see their latest Bachelorette return to Bachelor Nation.

Bachelor in Paradise continues on Tuesday, August 6 at 8 PM E.T. on ABC.