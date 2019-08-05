Real talk: Is there anything worse than falling head over heels for someone, only to find out they’re cozying up to someone else at the same time? And what if that other person happens to be eternally chill and effortlessly stunning supermodel Gigi Hadid? That’s precisely the brutal situation that Hannah Brown has found herself in, and TBH, I have no clue how someone is supposed to handle that kind of news with grace. And yet, Hannah Brown's reaction to Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid going on a date is shockingly indifferent. So, if you didn’t already respect Ms. Brown for unapologetically embracing her sexuality on live television, or boldly asking out Tyler Cameron on the finale, then that’s likely about to change.

But let’s take a step back, shall we? ICYMI, Brown initially got engaged to Jed Wyatt on the season finale of the show — and then promptly ended things a little over a month later, when she discovered he lied about being in a relationship when he became a contestant on the show. Then, during the "After The Final Rose" episode, she bravely asked Cameron if he’d be down to grab a drink with her sometime, to which he responded: “Just tell me when. I’m there." (#Swoon.)

ABC / John Fleenor

Needless to say, there is no shortage of fans who shipped this duo ending up together. But just as Bachelor Nation was gearing up for their long-awaited happily ever after for Hannah B, hopes and dreams were shattered. First, Instagram users noticed that Hadid and Cameron had started following each other on Instagram — and weeks later, a photo surfaced on Twitter of Cameron supposedly on a date with Hadid at Soho House in Brooklyn. (The photo was taken from behind, so it’s impossible to know with 100% certainty whether it’s them, but the guy in the photo is wearing the same shirt Cameron had on in his social media posts that day.)

Confusing matters is the fact that on Friday, Aug. 2, just days before his supposed date with Hadid, Cameron was spotted leaving Brown’s home at 10 a.m. A source told E! News that Cameron got to Hannah’s around 9 p.m., they stayed in, and he spent the night. When she walked him out to his car, they engaged in some PDA and looked “very happy together,” according to the source.

So, needless to say, Bachelor Nation is collectively miffed. But guess what? Hannah B is staying cool as a cucumber. In fact, at ABC's Television Critics Association press tour, she told ET's Lauren Zima that she’s not really letting Cameron’s potential date with Hadid bother her

"I have feelings, but I’m also single and he’s single and I wanna keep my options open and he can keep his options open," she said, according to ET.

How’s that for staying calm and classy? Not only that, but she still seems to be feeling positive about her connection with Cameron after their recent sleepover.

"I know nobody will believe me [about] just hanging out and actually talking but it was good to be able to catch up. We had a lot to talk about,” she explained in the interview. "We are trying to figure out how we feel.”

Brown also added that if Cameron were to get an offer to be on The Bachelor, that she would support him. Yep — no jealousy or pettiness here.

Apparently, the former Bachelorette isn’t all that devastated about the news of Cameron’s possible date with Hadid because she's eager to keep her options open, too.

"I am single, and people slide into my DMs if they want to, but I just got out of an engagement and dating 30 men,” she told ET. “[Dating] is not really not my sole focus right now. I'm working on Hannah and loving Hannah, and so you know, if that means going to have a drink again with somebody else, then I'm all for it."

Sounds to me like Hannah B has the right attitude. After coming off one of the most intense seasons of The Bachelorette yet, it’s totally understandable that she would want some time to focus on herself and figuring out what she wants, rather than jumping headfirst into a relationship.

In an interview with People, Brown admitted that Cameron “will always have a place in my heart, no matter what our relationship looks like.” She added: “The feelings I developed for him were real and they don’t shut off instantly. And it’s hard to say [yet] what the future holds with him, or anyone else.”

Indeed, there’s no telling what the future brings for these two — but at the very least, they can continue exploring their love story outside of the Bachelor mansion. And meanwhile, Hannah B can keep enjoying those flirty DMs from countless hopeful suitors (Get it, girl.)