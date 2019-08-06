Demi Came Out To Hannah B. On 'Bachelor In Paradise' In The Most Chill Way

Bachelor Nation loves a good tease, so when hints of the franchise's first queer relationship appeared in the Bachelor in Paradise trailer, fans were intrigued. Unlike other secrets, the first episode of Paradise was quick to address this speculation almost instantly, and it did so in such a chill way. Demi came out to Hannah B. on Bachelor in Paradise, so consider them as your all-time friendship goals even more.

Known for her spitfire personality on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor, Texas native Demi Burnett stopped by BFF Hannah Brown's Bachelorette season before hitting Paradise. Eager to spill some tea, she helped Hannah rule out some less than impressive men early on. Looking back, the women could've done a little more to interrogate Hannah's contestants and uncover their intentions, but I digress.

On the first episode of Paradise, Demi debuted with dancing feet in front of rainbow murals. It turns out, this placement was no coincidence. During her catch-up with Hannah, Demi revealed she had been seeing a woman. "I feel like I don't have to proclaim 'I am gay, I am straight, I'm bisexual,'" she told Hannah. "I like who I like."

Like a true friend, Hannah took the news in stride, asking if the relationship was exclusive. Demi didn't want to label what she had with this woman but admitted their bond was special. Her solution for dealing with these torn feelings was to visit Paradise and see what was in store for her there.

ABC

Even though Demi seemed a little confused about what she wanted, her casual confession to Hannah proved sexuality didn't have to be a big deal. Once she reached the beach, she even started crushing on Paradise Season 4 veteran Derek Peth, emphasizing her mission of essentially taking on the unknown. "I'm fluid, I like both genders," she told cameras on Paradise. "Ultimately I'm trying to be open and figure out what I want."

As hardcore Paradise fans know, Demi is seen in the Season 6 trailer hooking up with another woman, which marks the first same-sex couple featured on the Bachelor franchise. Her partner's identity is still unclear to viewers, but after the footage was released, Demi came out as queer on Twitter, writing, "I'm a queer queen."

Demi has shied away from spilling the tea about her Paradise romance, but she did offer some clues in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "The drama is just actually insane and very entertaining and it's not, like, some stupid drama you don't really care about," she said. "It's like, 'Oh no, this is good!' Like, this is all real. This is crazy. It's your good old-fashioned dumpster fire."

Franchise host Chris Harrison has also addressed the historic relationship, saying on The Ringer's Bachelor Party podcast, "It's been a long time coming on this show. And I really look forward to how people will watch and accept and take this season ... I stand behind everything we did 100 percent. And I stand behind Demi 100 percent, and the young lady that she has in her life."

Fingers crossed that fans get to see Demi's special relationship play out on Paradise soon. Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise continues at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 6, on ABC.