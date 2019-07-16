The First 'Bachelor In Paradise' Season 6 Promo Is Here & The Drama Is Coming In Hot

The tears are brewing at full force on Hannah Brown's Bachelorette season, which means that it's almost time for Bachelor in Paradise. The upcoming Season 6 promises recent fan favorites and veteran contestants meeting for another dramatic summer on the Mexican beach. While Bachelor Nation still has to wait a few weeks for a look at those legendary theme song introductions, the first Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 promo offers a glimpse at some of the sun-soaked drama.

Starring a majority of contestants from Colton Underwood and Hannah Brown's Bachelor and Bachelorette seasons, the Season 6 cast also includes Paradise veterans such as Bibiana Julian, Annaliese Puccini, and Wills Reid. Fan favorite Blake Horstmann also returns to the Bachelor franchise a year after finishing as runner-up on Becca Kufrin's Bachelorette season, and while he previously became notorious for his season finale sobs, Blake is already making a new name for himself through his reaction shots in the Paradise promo.

The 30-second clip opens with Bachelor Season 23 spitfire Demi Burnett meeting Chris Harrison outside the entrance to the Paradise beach. "Oh, I'm more than ready," she says about starting the season. Shots of John Paul Jones, Wills, and Tayshia Adams arriving play before Hannah Godwin appears on the beach alone. "What am I supposed to do?" she wonders aloud. Same, girl, same.

That excited first-day feeling seems to sink quickly as drama surrounding Blake emerges. As an ABC voiceover teases, "You're supposed to watch your back," Blake is seen gasping at something a woman tells him before the camera cuts to Derek Peth saying, "They kissed before they got here." Fleeting shots of Blake kissing Tayshia and then cuddling with Hannah appear as Demi tries to break things down with the other ladies, saying, "Is he sleeping with Tayshia, is he sleeping with Hannah?"

As if that tease wasn't enough to promise that things will get twisted, Paradise legend Dean Unglert pops up (with an...interesting mustache) and tells cameras about Blake, "He's just gotten himself into a bit of a sticky situation. We've all been there before."

Welp, get ready to revisit Dean's messy love triangle this season. Are he and Dean destined for deep chats about trying to be too ambitious in summer love?

The rest of the teaser includes quick shots of dates, tears, and even internet favorite John Paul Jones confronting Derek about taking advantage of women. Basically confirming that Season 6 will be the year of Blake, the footage ends with him crying in an interview and telling cameras, "This is real life."

Bachelor fans made it through the Dean saga and the Colton and Tia show of years past, so it seems that the next big step is to brace themselves for a whole lot of Blake. Fingers crossed for John Paul Jones reuniting with chicken nuggets or Demi whipping out her investigative skills to entertain fans in between all that drama.

Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise premieres at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 5, on ABC. Season 15 of The Bachelorette continues at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, July 22, on ABC.