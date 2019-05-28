Demi Returned To 'The Bachelorette' & Fans Were Honestly Thrilled To See Her

The Bachelorette must have feel at her best when she has her most supportive girlfriend around, because Season 15 lead Hannah Brown called in some reinforcements from The Bachelor on May 27's Bachelorette episode. Fellow Bachelor contestant Demi returned to The Bachelorette this week, and if you thought she was tough on the fellas on Night One, get ready to praise Demi even more.

Although it's only a matter of time before the Texas native is inevitably confirmed for a Bachelor in Paradise appearance, Demi Burnett kept viewers' memories of her fresh when she stopped by The Bachelorette once again in Episode 3. Along with fellow Bachelor Season 23 contestant Katie Morton, Demi watched Hannah's first night at the mansion from a surveillance van to weigh in on the men. She also clued in her bestie about one contestant having a girlfriend at home, so it's clear that when Demi shows up, she's not here to play.

This time, Demi was called in to observe what the men get up to when Hannah isn't around. A house filled exclusively with men is an interesting environment that ABC rarely shows to viewers. After all, based on recent years of the show, all fans really know about the guys' life in the mansion is that it's easy to accidentally roll off one of the bunk beds. Demi is truly doing the devil's work by spying on the guys this way.

On the episode's second group date, Hannah and Demi took inspiration from The Secret Life of Pets 2 for their detective work. The men were going to pose with animals and Hannah during a photo shoot, but the real test came before the activity. Watching from a security room, Hannah and Demi studied the men's encounters with makeup artists and stylists to determine if they were flirting with the other women. It was definitely sneaky, but it turns out that these men were invested enough in Hannah to keep things professional with others. Good job, guys!

Fans were also excited to see their favorite quotable contestant back in action.

While I'll never complain if this Bachelorette season has yet another Demi cameo in store, fans will most likely see her next on Season 6 of Paradise. The official list of original cast members is typically released a few weeks into the Bachelorette season, so keep an eye out for that scoop. But until then, Demi is keeping her options open.

"We're renaming it Demi-dise if I go," Demi told Entertainment Tonight about being on Paradise. "I'm going to run that beach. I gotta be the queen. You know me; it's going to be really fun ... I'm going to be open-minded and I'm not going to, like, jump into something right away. I think I need to weigh out all my options."

I'm definitely looking forward to watching Demi explore love on the beach with a cocktail in hand. Season 15 of The Bachelorette continues at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, June 3, on ABC. Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise premieres on Monday, July 29.