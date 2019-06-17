Time to hit the beach, Bachelor Nation! Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise premieres on August 5, and ABC has officially released the names of seven of the original cast members heading to Mexico. If The Bachelorette is a dramatic journey for love that requires your full attention, Bachelor in Paradise is a hilarious, sometimes heartwarming quest for franchise friendships and potentially long-lasting relationships that you can enjoy with a fruity cocktail in hand. Part of the Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 cast list is finally here, and it's just as exciting as you hoped.

In case you're new to the Bachelor cycle, Bachelor in Paradise is the summer spinoff series that sends former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants to the beach for a second chance at love. Featuring fan favorites, early castoffs, and veteran contestants, Paradise delivers a satisfying mix of messy hookups and relationships that occasionally carry over to the real world and become franchise lore. Three couples from Season 5 of Paradise are still together as of June 2019, while two pairs from past seasons are now married and another just got engaged. Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, who were first friends as a result of being on Paradise together, are even planning an August 2019 wedding.

Needless to say, the success rate within the first five years of Bachelor in Paradise is legions ahead of more than a decade of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. On June 17, Good Morning America revealed seven of Season 6's single hopefuls ahead of the full cast reveal later that night. Let the matchmaking begin!

Here are a few contestants who fans will definitely see during the first episode of the new Paradise season:

Blake Horstmann (Season 14 of The Bachelorette)

Tayshia Adams (Season 23 of The Bachelor)

Cam Ayala (Season 15 of The Bachelorette)

John Paul Jones (Season 15 of The Bachelorette)

Demi Burnett (Season 23 of The Bachelor)

Clay Harbor (Season 14 of The Bachelorette)

Bibiana Julian (Season 22 of The Bachelor, Season 1 of Bachelor Winter Games, Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise)

As expected, the majority of contestants come from the most recent seasons starring Colton Underwood and Hannah Brown, but a few favorites from older seasons snuck their way onto the list. Bachelorette Season 14 standouts Blake and Clay will hit the beach, and after failing to capture Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s attention on The Bachelor, Bibiana returns to Paradise after essentially serving as everyone else's life coach on the fifth season.

The rest of the original Paradise cast will be revealed during the June 17 premiere of ABC's Grand Hotel, which airs at 10 p.m. ET following a new episode of The Bachelorette. Check back here for an updated cast list once the names have been revealed. Viewers can also anticipate even more of their Bachelor faves to join the Paradise cast as the season continues. Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise premieres at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 5, on ABC.