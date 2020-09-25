Though Hudgens reportedly met actor Austin Butler all the way back in 2005 when she was still dating Efron, the two didn't spark dating rumors until September 2011, when they were reportedly looking couple-y following a birthday party for their mutual friend Ashley Tisdale's sister, Jennifer. "It isn't a serious thing at all," a source reportedly told HollywoodLife. "She's having fun hooking up with him but no official relationship has flourished yet." In February 2012, the couple made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Journey 2, and a few month later, they reportedly packed on the PDA at Coachella.

After nearly three years of dating, Hudgens finally made their relationship IG official in August 2014 with a mushy birthday post for Butler, in which she called him "the love of [her] life." A year later, she opened up about their romance during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying it was "important to put that other person first." After that, the two started sharing more of their relationship on social media.

In December 2017, after more than six years of dating, fans thought the two might even be engaged after Hudgens posted a pic in which she seemed to be wearing a ring on that finger. Hudgens laughed it off, insisting she was "not engaged." She and Butler continued to post loved-up pics of each other over the next two years until January 2020, when news of the couple's reported split went public... just weeks after a Cosmopolitan UK published a story in which Hudgens gushed about her relationship. #Awk.

Though the two have yet to confirm the reported breakup themselves, Hudgens did post an Instagram vid on Feb. 14, wishing herself a happy Valentine's Day. I stan a self-reliant queen! (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for Hudgens and Butler about the rumored split but didn't hear back.)