Vanessa Hudgens’ Zodiac Sign Reveals 1 Key Thing About Her Relationships

Vanessa Hudgens has basically spent the past 14 years of her life in relationships, and for the first time in a long time, she's reportedly single. The former Disney darling and her High School Musical costar Zac Efron dated from 2005 until 2010, and soon after, Hudgens started seeing Austin Butler, whom she went on to date for nearly nine years before news of their reported split broke in January 2020. Considering that Vanessa Hudgens' zodiac sign is Sagittarius, it's surprising that she's had two long-term relationships in a row. Sagittarians aren't known for being the most committed partners — and in fact, those born under this sign tend to avoid commitment all together.

Hudgens' birthday falls on Dec. 14, which makes her the most adventurous sign of the zodiac. In some ways, Hudgens does seem like a typical Sagittarius, as she values her independence but doesn't mind having a partner, as long as they can keep up. "I am very self-reliant, but it's nice to have a best friend you can share victories with as well as losses," she told Women's Health in November 2018. In the same interview, she claimed she's in no rush to settle down, which is also on brand for a Sagittarius.

Hudgens is also a great communicator, as Sagittarians tend to be. She doesn't hold back or see the point of mincing words, and while those tendencies can make Sagittarians seem tactless at times, being direct is important in a relationship. In a March 2017 interview with People, when asked how she and Butler managed their oftentimes long-distance relationship, Hudgens replied, "Just communication, communication is key," she said. "I think that if anything's bothering you, don't hold it in. Always bring it up and just talk about it. Uncensor yourself and just be open."

But in other ways, Hudgens defies the traits typical of those born under her sign. As well as being willfully independent, Sagittarians are known as adventurers who constantly seek new and exciting experiences. And though the Coachella queen does seem to appreciate traveling (she did take what appeared to be a solo trip to Switzerland in early 2020), she also describes herself as a "homebody." When asked about her ideal date with Butler in that same 2017 interview with People, she said, "Like, go get Pinkberry, then come back home and watch The Office in bed with our Pinkberry." Perhaps Cancers and Taureans would like the sound of that, but not your typical Sagittarius.

One thing is for sure: like with any Sagittarius, Hudgens doesn't stand for BS. Those born under this sign may be happy-go-lucky types, but they definitely don't let anyone take advantage of them. In January 2020, Hudgens opened up to Cosmopolitan UK about being victimized by her 2007 nude photo leak, and she made it clear that she's done staying silent. "I'm the type of person in any situation, whether it's an audition or in work, if I feel uncomfortable, I'm going to walk away or let that person know they're making me feel uncomfortable," she said.

Though Hudgens has spent most of her adult life coupled-up, the Sagittarius in her is fierce and outspoken, and it's unlikely she'll ever entirely sacrifice her autonomy for someone else.