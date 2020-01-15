Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler have reportedly split after nine years of dating, and thank you to everyone who has checked in to make sure I'm doing OK. (For the record, I'm not.) I had thought these two were in it for the long haul, but according to Us Weekly's Jan. 14 report, Vaustin (is that a thing? Is it too late to make that a thing?) may have reached its conclusion. What's even more confusing is that Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler's astrological compatibility is pretty close to perfect, so the stars apparently didn't see this maybe-breakup coming, either. Elite Daily previously reached out to both celebs' reps for comment on the rumored split and did not hear back.

Hudgens was born on Dec. 14, which means she's a free-spirited Sagittarius. Butler's Aug. 17 birthday makes him a vivacious Leo. Typically, Sagittarius and Leo are a match made in astrological heaven, especially when it comes to having a good time. As two fire signs, Leo and Sagittarius are full of passion and energy, and they both have a desire to get the most out of life that they can. When they get together, they rarely run out of things to do or say, but the problem with two big personalities is that they can't always share the spotlight.

Perhaps the only problem with a Leo-Sagittarius pairing is that both signs have a reputation for putting themselves first. Sagittarians in particular aren't known for being "relationship types," as they're typically too willfully independent to settle down and commit. Of course, they don't mind having a partner if that SO is just as down for adventure as they are, and Leo is one of the few signs that could possibly keep up with a Sag.

Hudgens and Butler were especially well-suited for each other, since Butler shared her adventurous spirit but also gave her the space she needed to explore. "We both respect, trust, and admire each other," Hudgens told Women's Health in November 2018. "It's so solid now because I feel strong as an independent woman. I am very self-reliant, but it's nice to have a best friend you can share victories with as well as losses." She also mentioned that she and Butler shared a similar timeline, as they both wanted to prioritize travel and weren't in any rush to get married or have kids.

And despite a Leo's tendency to be a bit self-centered as well, Butler has made it clear that his relationship with Hudgens wasn't all about him. In fact, he claimed that he often puts his partner's needs before his own. "It's important to put that other person first," Butler told Entertainment Tonight back in August 2015. "If you're constantly looking for ways that you can make them happy, and they're constantly looking for ways that they can make you happy, then you kind of lift each other up as much as possible and you can't go wrong."

Another quality that Leos and Sags share: They're both great communicators. These fire signs tend to be direct, and they don't hesitate when it comes to expressing themselves. When asked by People in March 2017 how Hudgens and Butler made their oftentimes long-distance relationship work, Hudgens stressed the importance of openness. "Just communication, communication is key," she said. "I think that if anything's bothering you, don’t hold it in. Always bring it up and just talk about it. Uncensor yourself and just be open."

Basically, Hudgens and Butler's zodiac signs indicated a long-lasting relationship, and while it definitely lasted for a long time, it may not have been right in the long run. Of course, the two actors have yet to confirm the split themselves, so I'm still holding out hope that this Leo-Sag pair is going strong.