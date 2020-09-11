Things seem to be getting serious between Zac Efron and his rumored Australian bae from Byron Bay. Though the two have only been maybe-dating for a few months, a source for Us Weekly reportedly claimed Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares are compatible and "really good for each other." According to the source, the aspiring model "loves to be active," just like Efron, and "she has calmed him down a lot," adding, "he's not partying too much." Neither Efron nor Valladares has confirmed their rumored romance yet, but it sounds like the real deal to me. (Elite Daily previously reached out to Valladares, as well as a rep for Efron, about the reported relationship but didn't hear back.)

According to The Daily Mail, the two were first spotted together in early July at the Byron Bay General Store & Cafe, where they reportedly met in June while Valladares was working as a waitress. Since then, the maybe-couple has been photographed enjoying brunch in Lennox Head, holding hands in Byron Bay, and even stepping off a plane in Ballina after reportedly returning from a ski trip in Thredbo. "Things moved quickly, and Vanessa spends most nights at Zac's house," another source for Us Weekly reportedly claimed. "They are both very smitten with each other."

In August, a source for the Daily Mail reportedly claimed Efron canceled a scheduled flight back to Los Angeles in order to extend his stay Down Under. "He was only planning to fly home if he had to," the source said. "He didn't really want to go back to America." Reportedly, Efron purchased the plane ticket several months earlier in case his application for a tourist visa extension was denied, but the Department of Home Affairs ended up granting his request, extending his visa from three months to a year.

Efron may even be thinking of putting roots down in Australia. A source for The Daily Telegraph reportedly claimed the actor "inspected and put in an offer" on a home in Byron Bay, though he was apparently "outbid at the last minute by a rival buyer." According to the Daily Mail, Efron is currently renting a home at Belongil Beach, where Valladares reportedly spends most of her nights.

She may not be the Vanessa I'd hoped Zac would end up dating, but this definitely sounds like the start of something new.