Chances are, you've heard all about Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson's relationship heating up since January. And if you haven't, where have you been?! From being spotted cozying up at a Golden Globes after party, to their steamy, visible-tongue makeout session at a Rangers game earlier this month, these two are not trying to hide their feelings. So, naturally, considering all the hype surrounding Hollywood's most unexpected couple, I started thinking... who else has Kate Beckinsale dated? And are there other big names in her past that I know? Well, maybe, but one thing is for certain: She definitely has a type, and it seems like it's usually actors or comedians.

Since her first publicized relationship in the '90s, Beckinsale has been linked to five men (that we know of), all of whom are actors, in the movie business, or comedians. Three of the five men are at least 15 years younger than her (yaaaaas Kate!), and two of them have resulted in serious, long-term relationships. After being with someone for eight years from 1995 to 2003, and then married to someone else from 2004 to 2015, Beckinsale has recently had more short-term relationships. (With some serious heartthrobs, I might add.) Elite Daily reached out to Beckinsale's reps for comment on the relationships that the star never confirmed, but did not hear back by the time of publication. Now, without further ado, Beckinsale's dating history.

1 Michael Sheen Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images According to PEOPLE, Beckinsale and Michael Sheen met while they were both in a touring production of The Seagull in 1995. The two never married, but they did have a daughter, Lily, in 1999. After their relationship ended in 2003, they continued to maintain a healthy relationship in order to co-parent properly. They've also spent holidays and birthdays together through the years, PEOPLE reports. When asked about co-parenting Lily with Sheen on Chelsea Handler's show Chelsea, Beckinsale replied perfectly. "I think the thing is, if you both really put your kid’s well-being first and share a sense of humor, you’re sort of halfway there."

2 Len Wiseman Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In 2003, Beckinsale starred in Len Wiseman's Underworld, and the two began dating shortly after. The following year, Beckinsale and Wiseman got married and were together for 12 years, until Wiseman filed for divorce in 2015 due to irreconcilable differences, PEOPLE reports. "They are still friendly and spend time together in LA when Kate is there," a source reportedly told PEOPLE. "There has been no drama."

3 Matt Rife Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For a couple of years after her divorce from Wiseman, Beckinsale laid low and wasn't really romantically linked to anyone we know of. But in June 2017, she got back in the game. She was spotted on a simple yet cute date night with then 21-year-old comedian and actor, Matt Rife. A source told PEOPLE that Beckinsale was enjoying her life, dating, and having fun. "She has been seeing Matt for the past few weeks," the source reportedly said. "She really seems to like him. She refers to him as an old soul. There is obviously a physical attraction, too. The age difference doesn’t matter to her. Matt is amazing to her." But at some point over the next year and a half or so, it seems like Rife and Beckinsale ended things.

4 Jack Whitehall Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hold the phone, hold the phone! This man is absolutely gorgeous. Where have you been all my life, Jack Whitehall? Just look at those eyes! OK, hi, I'm back. Right before Beckinsale began dating Pete Davidson, she was reportedly linked to this British actor and comedian. The two were spotted exhibiting some major PDA at a karaoke bar in Los Angeles in November 2018, E! News reports. "She runs in the same social circle as Jack and has always thought he was gorgeous and funny," a source reportedly told E! News. "Kate likes dating younger guys and having fun with it. She's very youthful and young at heart so it works for her. It's easy and less pressure dating someone young who isn't looking for a serious commitment."