Less than a week after launching a million memes with a highly-publicized Rangers game kiss with rumored flame Kate Beckinsale, Pete Davidson is setting the record straight on one thing about their relationship. On March 9, the comedian opened up about what's going on between him and the actress (who share a 20-year age difference) with a few quips and a lot of name-dropping on Saturday Night Live. Pete Davidson's SNL bit about Kate Beckinsale addressed the two-decade age gap between the rumored couple, and he actually made a pretty good point. Elite Daily previously reached out to both Beckinsale's and Davidson's reps for comment on the relationship speculation, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Davidson addressed this and pointed out why it's actually not that unusual on March 9's episode of Saturday Night Live. When the comedian sat down with Colin Jost on SNL's "Weekend Update," Jost couldn't help but try to get the deets on his co-host's newest flame because, let's face it, we're all dying to know what's going on with these two.

"Apparently people have a crazy fascination with our age difference," Davidson began, without referring to Beckinsale by name.

"It doesn't really bother us, but then again I'm new to this," he continued, before proceeding to share a lengthy list of fellow A-listers who've also dated someone significantly younger or older than them.

He continued:

So if you have questions about a relationship with a big age difference, just ask Leonardo DiCaprio, Jason Statham, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere, Jeff Goldblum, Scott Disick, Dane Cook, Derek Jeter, Bruce Willis, Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee, Alec Baldwin, Sean Penn and whoever the president of France is.

He wasn't finished there, name-dropping a few big stars in the entertainment industry as well as our current POTUS: "Mel Gibson, Billy Joel, Mick Jagger, Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy, Kelsey Grammer, Larry King, Rod Stewart, and Donald Trump," he concluded.

Jokes aside, this is just the tip of the iceberg. I also think that it's significant that all of the people he named are men, meaning that there's still a long way to go before the stigma is lifted on women dating men who are significantly younger than them.

Still, if the couple's full-blown and completely public makeout at a Rangers game on March 3 is anything to go by, it's proof that they're not letting any of that get to them. While Beckinsale and Davidson have yet to confirm that they are in fact dating, it looks like things are only continuing to heat up in the romance department, thanks to the fact that they're doing them and not worrying about what anyone else thinks.