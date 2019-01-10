By now you've probably heard all the gossip about Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson hanging out and getting flirty at Netflix's Golden Globes afterparty. And you know what? Good for you, Pete! I mean, the dude has had a seriously tough go of it lately, and I'd really love to see him find a little bit of happiness — especially if it comes in the form of the 45-year-old British actress, who just happens to be straight fire. So are these two actually together? Because Kate Beckinsale's reacted to Pete Davidson dating rumors on Instagram in a seriously funny way.

What happened was this: On Jan. 9, Beckindale posted a black-and-white throwback pic of her mother, actress Judy Loe, on her Insta. In the pic, Loe is strutting down the street in hot pants and white go-go boots with an owl perched on her shoulder. You know, as one does.

"It was great that my mother covered wearing hot pants really well and rocking a fashion owl so that I could chill for my awkward teenage years and just enjoy having the teeth of an adult horse, waiting only a couple of decades for my head to grow to accommodate them," Beckinsale captioned the image.

Beckinsale with horse teeth? Yeah, right. Just to refresh your memory, here's what she currently looks like:

Anyway, you're probably wondering what any of this has to do with Davidson. See, one of Beckinsale's followers later rolled up in the post's comment section to chime in on all the dating rumors.

"Dear heavens, Kate," the fan wrote. "Not Pete Davidson."

Kinda rude. Like, who is this errant commenter to weigh in? But not only did The Serendipity star take the dig in stride, but she also responded to the judgey message with an epically funny quip: "No that's my mother," she wrote. "Easy mistake."

BAHAHAHA. So perfect. Beckinsale's got jokes, you guys!

Speculation about a pairing between the actress and the comedian first started making the rounds after Page Six reported on Jan. 7 that the two were seen canoodling at the Netflix party.

"They were being very flirty together," a source told the publication. "They were sitting very close on the outside patio seating. Kate had her hand on his knee, and she kept laughing at all his jokes. They left around 11:30 p.m., with Beckinsale ducking out of the back door, and Davidson heading out the front."

And according to E! News, that was pretty much all that happened.

"Pete was smiling and laughing with her and she was all about him," a source said, adding that they both also attended the InStyle and Warner Bros afterparties, but "they did not go home together."

We'll probably never know if the vibe was actually romantic that night, but either way, I am totally here for this relationship, so I really hope all the rumors are true. I mean, Davidson is currently single, following his infamous broken engagement to Ariana Grande in October 2018. And Beckinsale, who has a 19-year-old daughter with ex-partner Michael Sheen, has been flying solo since ending her 12-year marriage to Len Wiseman in 2016.

Here's hoping both of these guys find the happiness they deserve in 2019 — either together, or otherwise.