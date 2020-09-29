For the record, Ehrich and Sommer Ray never officially confirmed whether or not they were an item. However, in October 2017, ET reported that Ehrich had sparked up a romance with the model — and that they'd been "inseparable" for the last two months.

“It’s pretty new," a source told ET at the time. "They’re taking things one day at a time."

Ray also starred in the music video for Ehrich's song “Can’t Forget Her Now."

Without a doubt, the best part about this love story is that according to ET, the couple met through mutual friend, actress Bella Thorne. I mean, who knew she was a bona fide celeb matchmaker?

It's still unclear how this reported relationship ended — but as you may or may not know, Ray went on to date both Bennett Sipes and Machine Gun Kelly. (Elite Daily reached out to Ray and a rep for Ehrich for comment on their rumored relationship, but did not hear back in time for publication.)