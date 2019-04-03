I have mad respect for Jennette McCurdy. The former iCarly and Sam & Cat star is not only funny AF, but she’s also recently gone public about her years-long struggle with disordered eating and her journey toward loving her body. I always find it so inspiring when celebrities use their platform for positive change, and McCurdy has made it her mission to do just that. But as for who Jennette McCurdy is dating, that’s a tougher egg to crack. The actress is pretty private about her love life, but she’s reportedly dated a number of famous men throughout her past. (Elite Daily reached out to McCurdy's reps for comment, but did not hear back in time for publication.)

Back in 2004, before her iCarly days began, McCurdy was rumored to be dating actor Graham Patrick Martin. The two were linked from 2004 to 2008 but never publicly confirmed their relationship. Martin actually appeared on an episode of iCarly in 2009, after his reported relationship with McCurdy had ended.

Then, in 2010, McCurdy was linked to another actor with a brief stint on iCarly: Max Ehrich. Who’s Dated Who reports that the couple was together for a year, but Ehrich has denied this, tweeting in 2016 that McCurdy was “always just a friend.” So there really may not be much truth to that rumor.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The first time McCurdy ever publicly acknowledged a relationship was in September 2013, when she wrote an essay for the Wall Street Journal about falling in love with NBA star Andre Drummond. The pair began a relationship online, exchanging texts and FaceTime calls before going on dates IRL. Despite the fact that they were both very public about their new love, it didn’t last long. Ranker reports that the relationship ended after just one month.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

But I know, I know, this is all old news… so where’s the new gossip? Unfortunately for us nosy fans, McCurdy hasn’t confirmed a relationship with anyone since Drummond, and she pretty much never makes public appearances with a boo by her side. Multiple sources reported that she secretly dated Jesse Carere, her co-star in the sci-fi series Between, from 2014 to 2016. Although some photos have been spotted on social media of these two, most have since been taken down, so it looks like we can never really know for sure. But we do have this fan tweet from May 2016 showing a Snapchat video of McCurdy and Carere at a baseball game with her iCarly co-star Nathan Kress and his wife.

For the past several years, all signs point to the fact that McCurdy is riding solo. She’s no stranger to online gossip about her personal life, as evidenced by her rumored feud with Ariana Grande after their Nickelodeon show Sam & Cat was cancelled in 2014. McCurdy denied this and even expressed her excitement for Grande when she got engaged to Pete Davidson last year.

As for what she’s up to these days, McCurdy has been writing and directing her own films, along with staying active on social media. Her recent essay for Huff Post about dealing with bulimia reveals just how far she has come since her iCarly years, and it’s amazing to see the actress spreading a message of hope and resilience. With or without a partner, McCurdy is killing it, and I can’t wait to see what she does next.