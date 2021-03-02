Fans of streaming will be excited to learn Paramount+'s arrival is imminent. The streaming service formerly known as CBS All Access, officially changes names on Thursday, March 4. The retitling isn't just for marketing, though; it marks the streamer's move from exclusively CBS-based programming to a more expansive repertoire that includes all of Viacom's holdings, including Nickelodeon. As part of the new line-up, the popular Nick show iCarly is coming back. But not everyone in the cast will return. For instance, Jennette McCurdy quit acting and will not be returning as Sam Puckett.

Samantha "Sam" Puckett is Carly Shay's BFF when the iCarly show begins and, as such, becomes co-host of the show-within-a-show. She dates Carly's other BFF, Freddie Benson, on and off throughout the series as well. Sam also has a twin sister, Melanie, who McCurdy also played. The character was so popular, McCurdy was even given a spinoff to headline, Sam and Cat, which ran two seasons from 2013-2014.

With that sort of history, one would assume Sam is a significant part of the returning cast for the iCarly revival. Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, and Nathan Kress have all announced their return so far. But McCurdy will not be joining them. She says she quit acting not long after Sam & Cat's cancelation and has no plans to return.

Not that McCurdy is out of the entertainment business. The 28-year old currently hosts the popular podcast Empty Inside, in which McCurdy sits down with a guest every week to discuss everything from lightweight topics like comedy to important issues like eating disorders.

Recently, she revealed on an episode that she's far more comfortable behind the camera than in front of it: "I quit a few years ago to try my hand and writing and directing—it's going great."

But when it comes to acting, the former child star admits she was never comfortable in front of the camera. She stuck it out for the sake of her family, which was dependant on her income. But looking back, she was never fulfilled by it. E! Online quotes McCurdy as saying:

My experience with acting is, I'm so ashamed of the parts I've done in the past. I resent my career in a lot of ways. I feel so unfulfilled by the roles that I played and felt like it was the most cheesy, embarrassing. I did the shows that I was on from like 13 to 21, and by 15, I was already embarrassed. My friends at 15, they're not like, 'Oh, cool, you're on this Nickelodeon show.' It was embarrassing. And I imagine there's a very different experience to be had with acting if you're proud of your roles, and if you feel fulfilled by them.

Now that McCurdy is an adult, she's finding other career avenues to explore. But how the writers plan to handle Sam's absence remains to be seen.

The iCarly revival series does not yet have a release date.