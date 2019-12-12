Are Ariana Grande & Jennette McCurdy Still Friends?

Ariana Grande and Jennette McCurdy were co-stars on Nickelodeon's short-lived hit show Sam & Cat, drafted from their own respective shows, Victorious and iCarly. When Sam & Cat was placed on hiatus, and then canceled after just one season in 2014, fans weren't sure if a rift between the Nickelodeon stars was to blame. Or, perhaps, the rumors circling about unfair treatment and differences in pay were the culprit. Even now, fans wonder if Ariana Grande and Jennette McCurdy are still friends, and lucky for fans, it seems so, despite being tested by unfortunate events and a whole lot of hearsay.

When Grande and McCurdy were filming Sam & Cat, they seemed to be the best of friends. In September 2013, McCurdy's mother passed away and Grande was her shoulder to lean on. Grande took to Twitter to offer her condolences and uplift her friend, tweeting, "Rest in peace Debbie McCurdy one of the most beautiful brightest souls and kindest hearts this world has ever known. I was blessed to know u," and "I love you more than you know always @jennettemccurdy."

But things got complicated in April 2014, when McCurdy skipped Nickelodeon's 2014 Kids' Choice Awards, despite being nominated for "Favorite TV Actress," claiming Nickelodeon was not treating her fairly.

She took to Twitter, writing in a now-deleted tweet, "I was put in an uncomfortable, compromising, unfair situation (many of you have guessed what it is) and I had to look out for me. I chose to not go because sticking up for what is right and what is fair is what my mom taught me is ALWAYS the most important thing."

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

TMZ claimed the unfair treatment was due to McCurdy receiving a much smaller paycheck than Grande, who was increasingly popular due to her music career.

However, Grande took to Twitter to shut down the claims, writing, "Jennette and I agreed upfront that we would be treated equally on this show in all regards (as we should be, considering we each work just as hard as the other on this show). The rumors circulating about our contracts and our salary not being equal are absolutely ridiculous and false."

"As far as the show goes, I don't know what's happening because I'm not directly involved with the problem but I just wanted to address this one rumor in particular because I am NOT making more money than my costar, nor do I think I should be," Grande said.

During that time, it was uncertain whether Sam & Cat would be renewed for a second season after going on hiatus, spurring more rumors of drama going on behind-the-scenes. As it turned out, Sam & Cat was officially canceled shortly thereafter, in July 2014.

While McCurdy did admit in a November 2015 interview with Vulture that she and Grande "butted heads at times, but in a very sisterly way," in the end, it seems Sam & Cat's cancelation may not have had anything to do with the friendship between Grande and McCurdy, who kept in contact in spite of the drama with Nickelodeon.

In May 2015, McCurdy told Insider, she and Grande texted each other frequently.

"She just gave me a book recommendation that I'm almost done with,” McCurdy said of Grande. “And then we text probably like once a week to kind of catch up and see what's going on."

When Grande and Pete Davidson got engaged after just 24 days of dating in June 2018, McCurdy had nothing but kind words for the couple.

In June 2018, she told Entertainment Tonight, she wished Grande and Davidson the best. "I'm super proud of her and excited for her," McCurdy said. "I hope that she's super happy."

McCurdy also admitted that, while she thought the relationship "definitely" moved "very fast," she thought Davidson was the perfect match for Grande. "They seem like they're a great fit," she shared. "From what I know of her, he seems like exactly a good person for her." McCurdy also said she expected an invitation to the wedding. That would certainly be a strange expectation to have if she were on bad terms with Grande.

Grande and McCurdy's friendship has certainly been tested over the years by nasty rumors, but it seems as if the two are on good terms even if they're not super, super close in 2019.