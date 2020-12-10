Everything old is new again, as teen series from earlier eras are getting revived left and right for the streaming era. Saved By The Bell brought back the 1990s high school sitcom for Peacock. Now, it's the mid-aughts' turn, as Paramount+ has ordered an iCarly revival, with Miranda Cosgrove returning in the titular role. ViacomCBS confirmed the report to Elite Daily.

iCarly was a show somewhat ahead of its time when it debuted on the kid's network in 2007. The series revolved around Carly Shay (Cosgrove), who has the foresight to start her own web-based series in the wild west early years of Web 2.0, filmed out of the apartment where she lives with her older brother, Spencer (Jerry Trainor). The show within a show, named iCarly, natch, co-stars her BFF Sam Puckett (Jennette McCurdy), and draws in the help of high school friends like Freddie Benson (Nathan Kress) and Gibby (Noah Munck).

Though it was never a critical darling, iCarly became one of Nick's biggest hits of the era, running for six seasons, with the series finale bringing in 6.4 million viewers in 2012.

Reviving the show, especially with the original cast in their late 20s and early 30s, isn't just a nostalgia play; it's practically a no-brainer. According to TVLine, which broke the story, that's exactly what's happening here, with both Trainor and Kress allegedly returning with Cosgrove for the revival on Paramount+.

Fans may not be familiar with Paramount+. That's because it's a rebrand of an already-existing streaming service, CBS All Access. Back in the early days of streaming, CBS recognized the future would be stand-alone single-branded services. But though it launched in 2014, CBS All Access has struggled to break through to the higher tier of Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu.

The recent merger of CBS and Viacom brought together CBS's TV library with Viacom's Paramount Pictures. It also meant all Viacom-owned cable channels would be available for streaming, including MTV, VH1, Logo, Comedy Central, and Nickelodeon. The new service, which will include all of these offerings, is rebranding under the movie studio's name, which is more globally recognized than the American CBS channel.

CBS All Access' reintroduction to viewers as Paramount+ is expected to debut in early 2021. Whether the iCarly revival will come soon after remains to be seen.