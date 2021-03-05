Sorry, Seddie and Creddie shippers, but iCarly's resident "tech stooge" Freddie Benson only has eyes for one woman. Nathan Kress and London Elise Kress' relationship timeline is truly cute AF, and over the past six years, they've been through a lot together. From their whirlwind engagement to health struggles to multiple miscarriages, Nathan and London are now due to welcome their second daughter any day now, and I couldn't be happier for them. However, it seems like some iCarly fans weren't too happy about their fairytale romance — at least, not initially.

"Sometimes people have a little bit of trouble separating reality from a television show," Nathan explained MTV News back in December 2015, noting that — after his November 2015 wedding with London — both their Instagrams were flooding with negative comments. "Honestly, the only things that kind of bother me are more the people who will go on London's stuff and say, 'I hate you, you're horrible because Freddie's supposed to be with Sam,'" Nathan added. (For the record, Nathan also revealed he's #TeamCreddie himself.)

In honor of Nathan and London's expanding family (and the highly-anticipated Paramount+ iCarly revival), here's their sweet relationship timeline from the very beginning.

They Started Dating In February 2015 Nathan and London reportedly first met on the set of 2014's Into the Storm (in which Nathan played Trey and London performed stunt work), and apparently, the two hit it off. By February 2015, Nathan and London were official, which Nathan made clear when he shared a pic of London visiting him on the set of Henry Danger on Instagram. "When the lady comes to visit you at work 😍," he captioned the pic. A few weeks later, London posted a collage in honor of their one-month anniversary. "Where the heckkk did that first month go?!? I really have no idea....but here's to many more ♡," she wrote.

They Got Engaged In May 2015 In May 2015, Nathan took to Instagram to announce that — after just four months of dating — he proposed to his girlfriend during a picnic in Los Angeles. "She said 'Heck yes,'" he captioned a pic from the special moment, while London captioned her own picture, "I said 'Heck yes.'"