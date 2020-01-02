Nickelodeon helped shape so many childhoods with shows like Drake & Josh, iCarly, Victorious, Zoey 101, and Sam & Cat. Believe it or not, but out of them all, iCarly lasted the longest, running from 2007 to 2012. With its trio of über-talented leading stars — Miranda Cosgrove, Jennette McCurdy, and Nathan Kress — it's not hard to see why. McCurdy and Kress' characters, Sam and Freddie, weren't the biggest fans of each other for the majority of the series, but the actors shared a sweet friendship off screen. Thankfully, McCurdy and Kress' friendship is still going strong today, so iCarly fans can rejoice.

Carly and Sam were BFFs in the series, so it was no surprise Cosgrove and McCurdy also formed a strong friendship outside of the show. Sam and Freddie, on the other hand, couldn't stand one another at the beginning of the series, but as time went on, they became good friends, and they even ended up dating. Fans adorably dubbed them "Seddie," and continued to ship them, even when McCurdy joined Sam & Cat in 2013. Luckily, the two characters reunited on Sam & Cat, which proved their friendship was still going strong, and it seems their real-life counterparts are just as close, too.

In November 2015, Kress even invited McCurdy to his wedding, where Cosgrove and fellow iCarly co-star Jerry Trainor also attended. They looked just as friendly as ever, and, while Kress didn't snap a pic with his friends (he was probably busy with wedding duties), McCurdy's attendance was all the proof fans needed they're still close.

The next iCarly reunion came in September 2016. Kress posted a photo with McCurdy, Cosgrove, Trainor, and Noah Munck (who played Gibby), and they all looked incredibly happy to see each other judging by the smiles on their faces.

"The semi-bi-annual iCarly ‘Where Are We Now?' conference was last night," Kress joked on Instagram. "Love these people."

In an April 2018 interview with Seventeen, Kress revealed he and his co-stars try to reunite every year to catch up. "Around this time last year, we all got together and had kind of a cast dinner that we try to do roughly every year," Kress said. Instead of talking about their favorite iCarly memories, however, Kress shared "the dinner tends to be more towards life."

On whether he would ever do a reunion episode with his friends, Kress admitted he's definitely up to it, but only on one condition.

"It would really come down to an outrageously good script, and not only one that I thought was really good, but one that every single person in the cast could get behind," Kress revealed. "If there was such a script, then it certainly wouldn't come down to whether or not I had any desire to do it because the thought of getting everyone back together again would be awesome. I would love it."

Kress and McCurdy haven't reunited since their 2016 meetup, at least not publicly, and that's probably because they've both been really busy with their careers and personal lives. Kress now has a two-year-old daughter, and has also been starring in several films and television shows, while McCurdy has alternated between acting and directing over the years.

With no iCarly reunion in recent years, maybe 2020 will be the year one finally happens again, especially since the cast genuinely enjoys each other's company.