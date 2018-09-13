It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Yep, Apple has announced the new iPhones for 2018, and if you’re anything like me, you immediately checked your bank account to see how many pumpkin spice lattes you’ll need to skip to have enough cash for the latest model. If you missed Apple’s keynote event on Wednesday, Sept. 12 at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, you may not be aware that the tech giant announced three new iPhones. THREE. You may be wondering: Which new 2018 iPhone should I buy? Well, there’s a few things you’ll want to consider before swiping that American Express.

The three new iPhones coming to an Apple Store near you very, very soon include the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and the iPhone XR. The XS and XS Max are considered the latest and greatest options, with the best of the best Apple has offered to customers so far. This includes a dual-lense camera, stainless steel and glass encasing, and an OLED screen. (The Max, as you may have caught on, is just bigger than the XS.) The iPhone XR, on the other hand, is considered the more affordable update with a single camera, an aluminum and glass body, and liquid LCD screen. I got to take a look at the new models, and here are my thoughts on what phone may be best for you.

If Size Matters

The XS, XS Max, and XR are all different when it comes to their size. If you’re a fan of the iPhone X size, the XS is perfect for you… because it’s exactly the same size. The X and XS boast a 5.8-inch screen. The XS Max (because Max sounds SO much cooler than Plus) comes in way bigger at 6.5 inches. The XR comes in right between the XS and Max at 6.1 inches. Here’s a look at all three phones compared to my little baby iPhone 7 (What?! I can’t afford to upgrade every dang year):

Courtesy of Tina Kolokathis

While the XS Max is the largest of the bunch, remember that the screen covers the entire phone. It’s big for sure, but it’s actually smaller altogether than the iPhone 8 Plus. It’s just got more screen surface area.

Also, just to note, the Space Gray and Gold iPhone XS and XS Max have a little more weight to them than the Silver due to the material used for their color, so keep that in mind if you have a preference for lighter pieces of tech. If its “the bigger, the better” for you, the XS Max may be the way to go. If you’re all about small and lightweight, go with the XS.

If Personalization Matters

The iPhone XS and XS Max come in only three colors, which I just mentioned – Silver, Space Gray, and Gold. The iPhone XR, on the other hand, has six different tones — Black, White, Yellow, Red, Blue, and Coral.

Courtesy of Tina Kolokathis

If you’re super into personalization, the XR may be for you. TBH, I thought I wanted to go with the Gold XS Max, but after seeing that Coral color, I may be changing my mind. If you’re going to slap a different color case over your phone either way, go with the sleeker stainless steel on the XS and XS Max.

If Photo Quality Matters

If you’re looking to take a gorgeous, sharp photo on your next iPhone, you’re in luck. All three of the new phones have Portrait Mode and the new Depth feature. The XS and XS Max have a dual-lense camera, though, while the iPhone XR has a single-lens. If that’s a deal-breaker for you, go with the XS or XS Max. If not, the XR takes photos that are just as beautiful, and you’re not missing out on any big new features that you otherwise could have had.

If Price Matters

The iPhone XR is the cheapest of the three new phones at $749. The iPhone XS is next at $999, and the XS Max is the most expensive at $1,099. If you want the upgrade with less of a hit to your wallet, go with the XR. The new Liquid LCD screen is still SO sharp, the colors are fun, it’ll run iOS 12, and it has Portrait Mode. If you have a little moola to spend and want to go all-out, go for the XS Max. It’s got a huge screen and it’s only $100 more than the XS, which is pretty similar to the iPhone X you may already have.

Courtesy of Tina Kolokathis

Final Thoughts

For someone like me who uses their phone for things like social media, calling and texting family and friends, and working on the go, I'd go with the XR. I love the colors and the price point. If you're a gamer, constantly streaming movies and TV shows, like a bigger screen, and have some cash to spend, I'd go with the XS Max.

So, how long will you have to wait for your new iPhone? Pre-ordering begins at 3:01 a.m. EST on Sept. 14 for the iPhone XS and XS Max with an official release date of Sept. 21. You’ll wait a little longer for the — the pre-ordering begins on Oct. 19 for the XR with an official release date of Oct. 26. Happy shopping!