Today might as well be a holiday for Apple users, because the company released a handful of new products during its event in Cupertino, California. Amongst the impressive new products is the iPhone XS Max, which takes the "old" iPhone X to a whole new level. Those of you who are thinking about upgrading to the new phone might be wondering how big the iPhone XS Max is — and I don't blame you. The bigger the screen, the clearer the Animojis, am I right?

In all seriousness, the size of the iPhone XS Max lives up to its name. Its dimensions were announced live during Apple's Sept. 12 event at Steve Jobs Theater, and they'll get you excited to try the new device out. The screen size on the iPhone XS Max is 6.5 inches, which is significantly larger than the screen size on the iPhone XS (which is 5.8 inches). The iPhone XS has the same dimensions as the original iPhone X, which makes the XS Max the largest option out of the three.

Phew, that's a lot of X's and S's. Let me break it down for you:

iPhone XS Max: 6.5 inches

iPhone XS: 5.8 inches

iPhone X: 5.8 inches

Screenshot/Apple

It's safe to say that you're going to need to make sure extra room in your purse if you're hoping to buy the iPhone XS Max.

Still, the extra screen space on the iPhone XS Max will come in handy while you're using all of its features. Like I mentioned before, it'll be easier to see all of the details while you're showing off your Animoji skills (#priorities), and give you all the screen space you need while you're admiring the photos you took on Portrait Mode.

Aside from Animojis and Portrait Mode, the iPhone XS Max comes with similar features to the original iPhone X and XS. These include the TrueDepth Camera, waterproof capabilities, Face ID, and more. As an iPhone X user, I can admit that Face ID alone is totally worth giving the phone a try. (IT'S SO COOL.)

Enough about features, though — let's get back to sizes. As you know, the iPhone XS Max has the biggest iPhone screen to date. For instance, the iPhone SE has a 4-inch screen, while the iPhone 6, 7, and 8 boast a 4.7-inch screen. The Plus versions of each phone have 5.5-inch displays, which are still smaller than the iPhone XS Max.

Again, get your purses (and pockets) ready. This phone's a doozy.

If you're happy with the size of the iPhone X, there's no need to switch over. But if you're all about keeping up with the Joneses, you can try the iPhone XS and stick with the screen size that you're comfortable with. Still, you'll never know how much you'll like a bigger phone until you try it — so why not give it a go?

Regardless of which phone you choose or which screen size you prefer, there's no question that each new Apple product announced on Sept. 12 is exciting. I'm ready for my upgrade.