I live for a good selfie. There's nothing like the joy of snapping a flick with the most perfect lighting, incredible focus, and the smoothest finish. That's why I've fallen in love with the iPhone XS "Depth" photo feature. Based on what I've seen so far, I know that picture-taking just got a heck of a lot better, and I need it ASAP.

The feature was announced at an Apple event on Wednesday, Sept. 12, where the company rolled out its newest products, including several iPhones, smartwatches, and more. The stunning feature offers incredibly rich detail to photos by optimizing the focal point of the image, not the background. But it allows users to do it themselves. That's right: after you take a photo, you'll simply navigate to the Photos app, hit the edit button, and from there, there will be a slider that'll allow you to adjust the depth of the photo. Even if you're a stranger to photography, the "Depth" option is guaranteed to make it look otherwise.

Apple

