If you're one of those people who likes to stay on top of all the latest Apple products, then this time of year is probably lit for you. There's a whole new slate of iPhones about to hit shelves, and you're going to need help deciding which one to get. So I'm here to break down the new iPhone XS vs. iPhone X, because there's some serious legwork to be done. You're welcome.

Each year, Apple hosts a swanky event to reveal their upcoming products to the world, and this year is no different. On Wednesday, Sept. 12, Apple unveiled their new phones at the the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. Before the event started, rumor had it that Apple would be expanding its X-line with three new phones, and on Wednesday, the tech giant unveiled two of those phones — the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. While clearly I already want one of these (who wouldn't?), the question is which to get? If you're wondering along the same lines, here are some things to consider.

I know that a big deciding factor when it comes to comparing tech is the price. The XS will drop at $999 — $100 more than the X dropped at.

But let's move onto something even more important: the design. The XS closely resembles the X. It has the same glass front and back feature, but the XS comes in a new gold finish. Plus, a perk of the new design? It's waterproof, and pretty much immune to any liquid, so go ahead and spill rosé all over that baby.

As far as the displays go, that's also pretty much in line with the X. The XS has a 5.8 inch display, which is the same size as the X, and the XS has the same resolution as the X. If you're looking for a larger screen with a higher resolution and pixel density, then you might want to consider the XS Max, which is Apple's largest display ever sitting comfortably at 6.5 inches.

If you're bored by the same old same, here's where the paths of the X and XS start to diverge. Apple also announced that the iPhone XS has better battery life, up to an hour and a half more, which means more Instagram stalking for you without having to plug in as much.

If you're always on the hunt for the perfect Instagram-worthy shot, then you'll be happy to know that the XS has a dual-lense 12 megapixel camera. The XS will also use new technology to make sure that your pictures look the best they can. For instance, finding the perfect exposure, or smart HDR that will make it easier to capture moving subjects.

The consensus? The only real value I see in ditching your X for a shiny new XS (aside from having a fancy screen you can drop at the bar and crack all over again) is the longer battery life. I don't think any of us is above constantly running on empty and trying to find the nearest place to plug in. So that might be a true selling point.

