Why Should I Buy iPhone X? Here's Why Splurging On The Phone Isn't A Bad Idea

You've likely been informed by now that the price tag of Apple's iPhone X is a hefty one. With all of the high-tech upgrades that you'll get with it, you can probably understand why it costs a pretty penny. It doesn't mean you have to like it, but you get it. Don't count it out because of the cost just yet, though, because there are some really great reasons why you should buy the iPhone X.

OK, let's get the sticker shock out of the way. The price of the iPhone X starts at $999 (You still standing?). Once you get past the fact that you could pay a month's rent with that kind of money, you'll start to see just how much advanced technology you'll actually be getting when you buy the iPhone X. Facial recognition technology, anyone?

Sleek Design

One of the coolest new features of the iPhone X is its updated look. The sleek aesthetics of the latest iPhone design come from the all-glass design. It also boasts an edge-to-edge display on which you'll get to experience the Super Retina HD display. The OLED panel that you'll get on the iPhone X will produce a more vivid picture than the one you're getting on your current iPhone.

As for colors, you can pick from your choice of Silver or Space Gray. No, there's no Rose Gold, but I promise you, you won't miss it.

The Future Of Face Time

Another one of the highly-anticipated features is the introduction of Face ID. Since the iPhone X is rocking an edge-to-edge display, Apple had to do away with the home button. That means you can no longer unlock your iPhone with Touch ID. Worry not, Apple replaced that feature with something much cooler.

With the iPhone X, you'll be able to unlock your phone just by looking at your front-facing camera. The iPhone X uses facial recognition technology that is described as the following, according to Apple's website:

Face ID is enabled by the TrueDepth camera and is simple to set up. It projects and analyzes more than 30,000 invisible dots to create a precise depth map of your face.

Sounds perfect for when you want to unlock your phone in the winter and taking your hands out of your cozy gloves is just not an option.

Emoji Upgrade

Another plus for the facial recognition technology is that you can also use it to create the coolest emojis yet. They're so cool, they even have a different name. Animojis are animated versions of your favorite emojis, and I think you'll find yourself messaging your besties exclusively with Animojis once you get the hang of it.

When it comes to creating Animojis, Apple's website explains that "the TrueDepth camera analyzes more than 50 different muscle movements to mirror your expressions in 12 Animoji." If you didn't think the puppy emoji could get any cuter, think again. Once you add your personal touch your favorite emoji to create your new favorite Animoji, your iMessages will never be the same.

Charge Without Restrictions

Remember how I talked about the all-glass design of the iPhone X, well it's good for more than just making you look sleek AF at all the holiday parties this season. The glass back also allows for wireless charging on the iPhone X. You'll never again have to stress over preserving that last 20 percent on your phone because you can't find your dang lightening cord. All you need for the iPhone X is a Qi-compatible wireless charger, and you'll be all set.

Coming in 2018, you can even get the AirPower mat from Apple, and then you can charge your iPhone X, AirPods, and Apple Watch all at once (and all in the same place).

So, now that you know you'll actually be getting quite a big high-tech bang for your buck, you can mull over an iPhone X purchase just one more time. You might just realize that it's totally worth it.

