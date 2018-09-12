Hear-ye, hear-ye, techies. The long anticipated Apple Keynote event kicked off Sept. 12 at The Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park, and lucky for us it didn't disappoint. If you're like me, you love a little pop of color to any accessory. So, what colors does the iPhone XR come in? You know what they say, great things come in small packages (and lots of pretty colors).

Now, we finally know what colors we can expect from the iPhone XR. The 6.1-inch phone will be available in Black, White, Red, Yellow, Coral, and Blue. I guess you really do get a rainbow of options with this model.

I may personally not be fluent in tech lingo, but I definitely know a cool piece of technology when I see one. Once Apple announced that its 2018 event would take place Sept. 12, everyone was on the edge of their seat about what to expect from the company. Rumors about the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max had been floating around for a while, and it was apparently confirmed at the beginning of September that the iPhone XS would come in a gold color option. Even though that was exciting news to hear, I for one, have been eagerly awaiting news about the iPhone XR for quite a while.

Leading up to the event, website TechRadar gave us some slight spoilers about what to expect from Apple. Rumor had it that the new device would be an all screen iPhone, and cost significantly less than the iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max, which is always great news.

Despite all the rumors circling around the new devices, nothing was confirmed until Tim Cook himself stood on stage and presented each exciting advancement to us. It truly felt like my birthday came early this year.

I may be an iPhone girl myself, but I must admit that Samsung's new phones, released earlier this year, had me considering other options. In February, smart device company Samsung unveiled the new color that would come with their new S9 and S9+ smart phones, and it about made me sprint to one of their storefronts. On one hand, users could stay classic by opting for the darker Midnight Black and Coral Blue colors, but Samsung totally took it up a notch by introducing a brighter Lilac Purple hue. Not only does that color basically radiate positivity, but it seriously gives any piece of technology a little extra oomph.

But wait, because there's more. In August, Samsung introduced the new colors their Galaxy Note 9 would come in, and I'm still picking my jaw off the floor. According to Samsung, the Galaxy Note 9 will come in new colors including in Ocean Blue, Lavender Purple, Metallic Copper, and Midnight Black. So basically, we have an endless amount of options.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Judging from Samsung's recent technology advancements, Apple definitely needed to impress all of us during their event. However, leave it to Tim Cook and the rest of his team to step up to the plate and deliver new products that are beyond our imagination.

So now that Apple has unveiled the new iPhone XR, and all the fun colors it comes in, there's only one question: which one will you choose?