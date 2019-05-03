I almost always opt for matte lips in the winter, but come summertime, I'm all about a good gloss I can throw on and keep in my bag for touchups on the go. IDK why, but something about slicking on a shiny, shimmery gloss makes me feel some type of way, so I always make sure to have a few great glosses on hand to get me through the summer months with a perfectly applied pout. That said, I had a ton of questions in regards to where to buy the new Hourglass Unreal High Shine Volumizing Lip Glosses when I first saw them debut on the brand's social media, and if you felt the same, I'm happy to fill you in. The glossy goodness just dropped today, and they couldn't be easier to snag. The only hard part? Picking a favorite shade.

My favorite part about Hourglass is the overall aesthetic brand's products create: It's both luxe and dreamy, natural and luminous, subtle and still jaw-droppingly radiant. This goes for their powders, their shadows, and now, their lip glosses, too. They have other lip products in their lineup, of course, from their handy Refillable Lipsticks ($36, hourglasscosmetics.com) to my personal favorite, their nourishing Lip Treatment Oils $49, (hourglasscosmetics.com), and though I did like their original gloss formula, the Extreme Sheen High Shine Lip Glosses ($28, hourglasscosmetics.com), I'm totally obsessed with their latest volumizing creation.

Like I said, the new lippies just went live today, but Hourglass has been teasing them on Instagram since Mid-April:

Also, did I mention they come in 18 shades? Pick a favorite, I dare you:

Ugh, so dreamy. The luxe formula claims to be silky and cushiony on the lips, and shea butter and avocado oil keep the formula hydrating, so your pout will feel as plump and juicy as it'll look. Speaking of plump, the glosses are also infused with active ingredients like Volulip and hyaluronic acid, for ultimate moisture and volume. If these glosses had dropped sooner, perhaps so many celebs wouldn't have wanted to get lip filler — no shade here, do you, boo! But at tvhe very least, these would have made it a lot easier to mask an overlined lip, thanks to the plumping properties and mega-reflective finish.

Like hi, hello, why would I ever want to put anything besides this on my lips?

You know when your gloss is so good, you almost want it to fade, so that you can reapply more sooner?

Yeah, there's no way I'm the only one who feels that way, especially with that massive doe foot applicator, yes please. A solid swipe of gloss can refresh my mood and my entire makeup look, and there's a shade for everyone in this lineup. Thank you, Hourglass.

Into a girly, swirly, shimmery hot pink? Meet "Cosmic":

Into something more sheer, but still want to sparkle? Transparent "Halo" is the gloss for you:

There's also neutrals and nudes like "Provoke" and "Strike," and even bolder night-out shades like berry "Impact" and deep red "Icon." I'm about to buy one to keep in every purse I own, TBH. If you want to do the same, or just snag your one true fave, you can shop the Unreal High Shine Volumizing Lip Glosses now at Sephora online and in stores, as well as the Hourglass website.