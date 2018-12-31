Beauty trends come and go every year, but let's be real: We can't be expected to overhaul our entire vanity every time a new look comes on the scene. The good news is, you don't have to. All you need is a bold lip color (an on-trend one) or two to totally switch up your look for cheap and with almost no effort at all. Besides, when your lip color is so good, nobody cares if you skip the brows or forget your usual eyeliner wings that day anyway. And the 2019 lipstick trends you'll see below are ones you'll want to buy into by the time the ball drops.

Whether you're into something bright and poppy or a more muted shade reminiscent of the '90s, there's something in here for you. I scoured the best looks from the 2019 runways and pinpointed the biggest color trends out there that are guaranteed to take over all the new product drops for the next year. Get ready for loads of color, some classic shades making a comeback, and bold picks that'll make you stand out from the crowd.

Glitter Lips

Super shiny, metallic lips stole the spotlight on the Jeremy Scott Spring 2019 runway. Then, both Huda Beauty and Bite Beauty announced they would be launching glitter-infused lipsticks right before the new year. All signs point to glitter lips (in all shades and colors) being one of the biggest lipstick trends for 2019.

Here's what you need to cop this sparkling trend:

Huda Beauty

Huda Beauty Power Bullet Metallic Lipstick ($21; sephora.com)

Ciate London

Ciaté London Glitter Flip ($11; sephora.com)

Bite Beauty

Bite Beauty Crystal Crème Shimmer Lip Crayon ($24; sephora.com)

Red Vinyl

In 2019, the classic red lipstick look will get an update with a high-shine finish. Shop for liquid lipsticks with gloss-like finishes that are also packed with tons of pigment. Just be sure to pair it with your favorite concealer to get super clean, crisp edges.

Here's what'll make sure your red lips shine in the new year:

MAC Cosmetics

MAC Lipglass in Ruby Woo ($18; nordstrom.com)

Buxom Cosmetics

Buxom Cosmetics Va-Va Plump Shiny Liquid Lipstick ($20; macys.com)

'90s Brown

This muted brown lipstick color is straight out of a '90s high school-student starter pack (and off the Moschino Spring 2019 runway). To give the trend an even more nostalgic feel, top it off with a lip liner in a shade darker.

Here's everything you need to cop this muted mood:

Anastasia Beverly Hills

Anastasia Beverly Hills Matte Lipstick in Stanch ($18; sephora.com)

NARS

NARS Lipstick in Tolede ($28; sephora.com)

Black Bite

While black lipstick isn't the most approachable shade, it's actually the first one you should try next year. It looks amazing on every skin tone, it matches everything, it looks glam AF in a shiny finish, and it's totally bold and unexpected. So go ahead, try the color that was all over The Blonds' Spring 2019 runway. However, keep a clear gloss on hand to make sure it's shiny at all times.

Here's what you need to convert to the dark side:

Kat Von D

Kat Von D Studded Kiss Crème Lipstick in Slayer ($19; sephora.com)

e.l.f. Cosmetics

e.l.f. Lip Lacquer in Clear ($2; target.com)

Soft Muave

This pinky brown shade (as seen on Spring 2019 runways from Temperly London to Brock Collection) is so soft and feminine, it could be ripped from the pages of a romantic novel. The secret, though, is to pat it on with your finger for a feathered, undone feel.

Here's what'll give you this soft, romantic look:

Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Lip Crème Lipstick in Je T'Aime 23 ($30; sephora.com)

Tarte Cosmetics

Tarte Lippie Lingerie Matte Lip Tint in Envy ($24; sephora.com)