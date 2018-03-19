The March For Our Lives has quickly gained national attention since the planned demonstration was announced in response to the deadly school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Feb. 14, 2018. With a goal to end gun violence in schools and communities, it's no surprise that people want to show their support for the march. If you're unable to join the March For Our Lives in Washington D.C. on March 24, you can show your support of the cause by joining a sibling march. New York City is holding a sibling march, and it's important to know where you need to go in order to march. So, where is the March For Our Lives in NYC?

March 24, 2018 is shaping up to be a date to remember all across the country thanks to the March For Our Lives demonstration. New Yorkers who want to join the cause (and become a part of this historical movement) should pay attention to the details about the New York City march coming from the organizers of the March For Our Lives in NYC. In a post on the official NYC March For Our Lives Facebook page on March 16, the group revealed some important logistics about the NYC march.

If you plan to attend the March For Our Lives in NYC on March 24, you'll want to make a note of the march entrance at West 72nd Street and Central Park West on the Upper West Side in New York City.

Other important march details for the NYC march are also available across the group's official social media pages on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The March For Our Lives in NYC on March 24 will likely draw a large crowd, so you'll definitely want to make sure that you get there on time.

According to the official details, the gates to the entrance at Central Park’s 72nd Street entrance on the Upper West Side will open at 10 a.m ET. The rally will begin at 11 a.m. ET, and it will feature a program with survivors of gun violence, activists, and musical performances. Following the rally, the march will begin promptly at 12 p.m. ET. So if you're in the New York City area and you're passionate about ending gun violence in schools, then you should strongly consider joining the March For Our Lives in NYC on March 24.

If you aren't in New York or Washington D.C., you should check out the list of sibling marches on the official March For Our Lives website. Currently, there are over 800 sibling marches worldwide planned for March 24, so you should be able to find a sibling march near you.

The announcement of the March For Our Lives demonstration came shortly after the Parkland, Florida mass school shooting on Feb. 14. The students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas essentially broke the cycle of "all talk and no action" that usually happens in the aftermath of a mass shooting in the United States. After the tragedy that took 17 lives, Marjory Stoneman Douglas students spoke out against current gun legislation and they didn't let the media or the nation forget what happened on Feb. 14 (or the hundreds of lives lost in the mass shootings preceding the Parkland, Florida shooting).

You've likely seen some of the students who were in the Parkland school during the shooting calling for stricter gun legislation to prevent a mass school shooting from ever happening again. It started out with two simple words in a hashtag, #NeverAgain, and then it turned into a national movement to advocate for stricter gun legislation to prevent mass shootings in the United States.

The students thus far have been successful in continuing to spread their message more than a month after the shooting. Thousands of students participated in the National Student Walkout On Gun Violence on March 14, and now you have the chance to show your support for the cause (no matter where you are) at the March For Our Lives on March 24.