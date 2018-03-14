On Wednesday, March 14, students, teachers, and parents from around the country walked out of schools to advocate for gun control legislation. The protest, officially dubbed the National Student Walkout On Gun Violence, comes exactly one month after a gunman killed 17 people at Majory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Photos of the National Student Walkout On Gun Violence show the vast scope of the countrywide demonstration.

The scenes come from protests in major cities like Atlanta, Philadelphia, and New York City, where New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo joined in one demonstration. Protests were also held in suburbs, like Alexandria, Virginia, which sits just outside of Washington D.C.

In all, over 1,000 protests were scheduled to take place Wednesday, according to NBC News. A description of the protest on its official site reads,

Women’s March Youth EMPOWER is calling for students, teachers, school administrators, parents and allies to take part in a #NationalSchoolWalkout for 17 minutes at 10 a.m. across every time zone on March 14, 2018 to protest Congress’ inaction to do more than tweet thoughts and prayers in response to the gun violence plaguing our schools and neighborhoods. We need action. Students and allies are organizing the national school walkout to demand Congress pass legislation to keep us safe from gun violence at our schools, on our streets and in our homes and places of worship.

Here are a series of images from the demonstrations:

Yarmouth High School — Maine

New College — Florida

Wilbur Cross High School — Connecticut

Whetstone High School — Ohio

Central High School — Philadelphia

Leadership & Public Service High School — New York City At Leadership & Public Service High School in Manhattan's Tribeca district, Gov. Andrew Cuomo joined protesters in lying on the ground — seemingly performing what is often referred to as a die-in protest — according to The New York Times.

Edward R. Murrow High School — Brooklyn Elsewhere in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio met with hundreds of students to show support for the walkout. "I admire what you’re doing. I was a student activist too," de Blasio told students, per AM New York. The mayor also added, "You are sick of the madness. You are sick of the slaughter. And you won’t stand for it."

Inman Middle School — Atlanta

Croton Harmon High School — New York

The White House

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School — Florida

Teaneck High School — New Jersey

Dulaney High School — Maryland

Herron High School — Indianapolis