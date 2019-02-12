When cosmetics company Too Faced comes to mind, I typically think of sweetly-scented palettes, sparkly eye shadows, bright, bold lipsticks, and of course, chocolatey bronzers. It's safe to say I've always associated the brand with its more colorful, playful products, but after co-founder and Chief Creative Officer Jerrod Blandino gave us a sneak peek at some newness, the only thing on my mind is when the Too Faced's Hangover skincare line drops, because it looks especially promising. The original Hangover launches are some of my faves, and IMHO, they're fairly underrated, so I'm excited to see Too Faced's skin-focused product line expanding, and finally getting the love it deserves.

Obviously, in addition to their more "fun" products, Too Faced knows a thing or two about complexion. The Born This Way Foundation ($39, toofaced.com) as well as the newer Born This Way Super Coverage Concealer ($29, toofaced.com) are fan favorites amongst Youtube and Instagram gurusv alike, but if you ask me, I prefer their more invisible skin products over these full-coverage favorites. Their Hangover Primer ($34, toofaced.com) is a staple I'm happy to repurchase again and again, so when Blandino dropped the news that there would be more Hangover goodness coming soon, I was over the moon.

" Get ready world! Too Faced skincare is coming to cure your complexion hangovers! Formulated to make your makeup better!" wrote Blandino on Instagram:

Over on his Instagram Stories, Blandino provided a bit of backstory. "So anybody who knows me knows that I absolutely am obsessed with skincare. I take very good care of my skin," he says, from inside a hyperbaric chamber. "It's not about being anti-aging, it's about preserving what you've got, being the best version of yourself, and living a really healthy lifestyle with incredible ingredients that will help supportn your skin, and make you look and feel your best."

And with that, he serves us the real tea. "For the last couple of years, I've been working on and developing Too Faced skincare. It's gonna be launched under the Hangover line, and I'm going to be starting with something I'm absolutely osbessed with, my new SPF Moisturizer," he shares. "It's based on a moisturizer I've been using for nine years that I would get from a different country and it was becoming very hard to get." Apparently, Blandino always wished he could make tweaks to his fave to improve it even more, so while formulating the Too Faced version, he did exactly that and made sure it was juuust right.

"I really took about two and a half years to develop what I believe is the absolute best daytime moisturizer you're ever going to use," Blandino shared on his Instagram Stories. "Super hydrating yet light, works perfectly under makeup, has SPF 27," he adds, although based on the image he posted to his Instagram feed, it appears the finalized version will have SPF 25.

As of now, the Hangover line consists of just the Hangover Primer ($34, toofaced.com) and the Hangover 3-in-1 Setting Spray ($32, toofaced.com), both of which I love and use often. The primer is my go-to for tired skin, and it hydrates and smoothes so that my makeup goes on in a way that looks better and brighter, not heavy and aging. I enjoy the setting spray as well, and got quite a bit of use out of it in the summertime, when the coconut water-infused mist was the ideal relief after the heat made a mess of my makeup.

I seriously can't wait to bless my skin with this new moisturizer, and I'm curious to see what other products will be coming soon to expand the Hangover collection. As of right now, there's no set date announced for when this baby will drop, so it's safe to say I'll be refreshing Jerrod Blandino's Instagram page constantly and praying he spills more deets soon.