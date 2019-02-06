10 Beauty Products Made From Superfoods That'll Boost Your Natural Glow

To be perfectly honest, as an unhealthy heater with a passion for beauty, I often care more about what I put on my face than in my stomach. The funny thing is, sometimes the same ingredients are beneficial to both. While the superfood trend has been heavily integrated into the diets of fitness influencers and generally healthy eaters everywhere, few people realize just how many beauty products made from superfoods that'll boost your natural glow exist on the market. Real talk, a quick look at ingredients of some of my skincare favorites shows my makeup bag is healthier than my grocery list. Read on for some of the top superfood-infused products that guarantee your skin the healthy, radiant glow it deserves — healthy eater or not.

One of the top brands curating superfood-based skincare is Elemis, who have an entire Superfood line with a few brand-new launches worth raving about. The Superfood Kerif Tea Mist ($33, elemis.com) utilizes a vegan, soy-derived kefir ferment to soothe skin and enhance your glow, while supplementary ingredients like aloe vera, coconut water, and prebiotics balance and revive your complexion. I find myself spraying this before and after my makeup routine, as well as throughout the day whenever I need a little something extra.

My favorite of Elemis's new releaseshas to be the Superfood Blackcurrant Jelly Exfoliator ($30, elemis.com), because I'm a sucker for physical exfoliants that are gentle yet effective. This one has a jam-like texture with teeny tiny blackcurrant particles that scrub the skin without feeling too harsh, and when you lather up to wash it off, the jelly feel morphs into a more milky cleanser. In addition to blackcurrant, the formula also contains a super nourishing Nordic bilberry extract to soften, as well as brightening, antioxidant-rich black tea.

Another brand that's really made the most of superfood-infused formulas is Youth To The People, and their Superfood Cleanser ($36, youthtothepeople.com) is as great for your skin as it is for your Instagram flatlay. The light green liquid features cold-pressed kale, spinach, and green tea, and works hard to remove makeup and really deep-clean skin. If you don't see yourself chugging a green juice anytime soon (I get it, believe me), consider this the next best thing for your complexion.

Another Youth To The People fan favoriteis the Superfood Firm and Brighten Serum ($62, youthtothepeople.com), which also ciontains the brand's blend of cold-pressed kale, spinach, and green tea extracts, combined with hyaluronic acid to hydrate and plump, vitamin C to rejuvenate, and Tripeptide 5 to improve upon fine lines and wrinkles.

Like I said, I lovea good exfoliating moment, so the YENSA Pumpkin Turmeric 2-in-1 Radiance Polishing Mask ($45, yensa.com) is a must, especially if you, too, like the pumpkin spice smell more than the latte itself. This mask is all about putting orange superfoods to work, and along with pumpkin and turmeric, it contains papaya, grapefruit, ginger, carrot, honey, and orange. One five to 10-minute session and a good massage to lift dead skin when it's time to rinse will leave you with a brighter, more balanced complexion that feels hydrated, not stripped.

Another superfood-heavy pamper product is the mega-hydrating Dear By Renée Pomegranate Hydrating Mask ($50, dearbyrenee.com), which can be used daily to rejuvenate dry or otherwise struggling skin. Pomegranate seed oil and vitamin E are ideal for balancing your skintone and eliminating redness and irritation, so this is a great mask to throw on when skin shows the signs of stress.

Really looking to up your glow? Add the Volition Daily Vitamin Glow Booster ($30, volitionbeauty.com) to your morning routine. Pricky pear and carrot seed extract provide a hearty dose of Vitamin C to brighten and soften fine lines, while prickly pear extract nourishes and hydrates thanks to vitamins E and K. Apply this before following up with a serum and moisturizer and consider it your radiant complexion multivitamin.

For night time, dull or acne-prone skin in particular will benefit from the Glow Recipe Avocado Melt Sleeping Mask ($45, sephora.com), which utilizes ultra-popular superfood avo to support natural collagen production and cushion skin in rich hydration. Meanwhile, PHAs exfoliate while a hint of kaolin clay gives pores a detox, and antioxidant-rich Manuka honey soothes and comforts. I always apply a thick layer before bed when my skin needs some extra TLC.

Your under eye area is in needof superfoods, too, people! And the Nyakio Quinoa De-Puff & Firming Eye Cream ($39, ulta.com) is heaven-sent for anyone who struggles with those puffy I-woke-up-like-this eye bags. Before using this, quinoa seemed like nothing more than a healthy substitute for rice, but now that I know how much it can improve my complexion by enhancing skin's elasticity, I'm hooked. Plus, this eye cream in particular has a cooling tip that instantly wakes me up when I go to apply it.

Last but not least on my list, the Eminence Organic Skin Care Citrus & Kale Potent C+E Serum ($110, dermstore.com) is pricy, but its superfood-heavy ingredient list makes it well worth the splurge. Chock full of nutrients, this formula features kale, spinach, broccoli sprouts, avocado, lemon oil, and grapefruit oil, along with bonus ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamins C and E. This lineup immediately improves upon dull skin, and works to enhance skin's production of collagen and elastin over time for long-term results.