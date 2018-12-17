Weren't sure what to get your best friend for Christmas this year? Ultimate besties duo Khloé Kardashian and Malika Haqq just made the decision a little easier for you, as they've teamed up with BECCA Cosmetics to create a few new beauty products inspired by their glamorous friendship. If you're wondering when the Khloé X Malika #BeccaBFFs Collection drops, I'm here to spill all the deetz, because as a major stan of this duo's iconic friendship, I couldn't be more excited.

Seriously, everyone deserves a friend like Khloé or Malika in their lives. The pair have been inseperable since they met at age 15, and their friendship has been through it all, including a stint where Haqq was even Kardashian's personal assistant. Despite ups and downs, the two have always valued their tight-knit friendship above all else, and what better way to celebrate it than by teaming up to create a collection for their fanbase of besties to get excited about. Both women know a thing or two about serving looks, and they do so from opposite ends of the skintone spectrum, so this will really be a collection with a little something for everyone to enjoy, whether or not you've watched KUWTK for years just to see these BFFs in action.

To make their bestie beauty dreams a reality, the two teamed up with BECCA Cosmetics:

And judging by the campaign photos, it's safe to say these products will help us all to achieve a super snatched glam:

BECCA has collaborated with other celebs like Chrissy Teigen in the past, and their passion for bronzy, radiant beauty makes them a great pick for Kardashian and Haqq. "We're both huge fans of BECCA," says Kardashian in a video on the BECCA Instagram page. "We know that the formulas are amazing. The quality and what BECCA stands behind is something that we really want to be a part of."

Here's a peek at the products, and one is seriously more glowy than the next:

The entire line consists of two face palettes, four lipsticks and one super unique highlighter formula, and it drops on December 22 on the BECCA website as well as Ulta Beauty. It's definitely cutting it close to Christmas, but I'm sure your BFF will be happy to receive her gift a little late when she sees how fab these products are. If you're saving any splurges for after the holiday madness, you'll actually have more options on where to shop, as the collection will appear on Sephora, Nordstrom, and Cult Beauty websites, among other retailers, on January 17, as well as in stores on January 18.

First up in the collection are four lipsticks, the BECCA x Khloé Kardashian & Malika Haqq Ultimate Lipstick Loves ($24 each, beccacosmetics.com). Each woman selected their ideal nude and red hues: Kardashian went with warm red "Hot Tamale" and toasted nude "Cupid's Kiss," and Haqq opted for cool-toned true red "Brave" as well as pinky nude "Yours Truly."

Even though they likely chose their hues according to what would suit their differing skintones best, the swatches reveal that all four look great on everyone. What's a BFF for if not to borrow her lipstick?

Next up are the two face kits, the BECCA x Khloé Kardashian & Malika Haqq Bronze, Blush & Glow Palettes ($44 each, beccacosmetics.com). "Made With Love By Malika" comes in silver packaging and features slightly deeper, more cool-toned hues, while "Made With Love By Khloé" comes in gold packaging and is a bronzier, warmer take.

They aren't too different, but something tells me I still need both:

Last but not least, the colletion rounds out with the oh-so-Instagrammable BECCA x Khloé Kardashian & Malika Haqq Glow Letters ($18, beccacosmetics.com), which are a total steal at under $20. The Glow Letters are basically pieces of baked highlighter cut into cute shapes likes Xs, Os and hearts, and you can swirl your brush around inside the container and apply a luminous sheen to the skin. The shade, "Sweethearts," is a combination of bronze and golden champagne hues.

They kind of look like dog kibble, but I mean that in the chicest way possible:

Whether you're buying for yourself or your BFF (I'll probably do both), this collaboration is really one for the books. A lifelong friendship should be celebrated, and I love that Kardashian and Haqq are letting us in on theirs. Cheers to even more years of friendship — and hopefully, an expansion on this collab in the future, because after seeing how cute everything is, I already know I want more.