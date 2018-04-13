With everything that's been going on in Khloé Kardashian's life right now, it's nice to see that her friends and family are supporting her and have her back, no matter what. The 33-year-old reality star gave birth to her daughter on Thursday, April 12, and, with all of the recent reports about Tristan Thompson cheating, it's really nice to see her squad celebrating the new mom. And now, BFF Malika Haqq's post to Khloé Kardashian after giving birth will give you life, because it not only is beyond sweet, but it seems that she, too, is throwing shade at Thompson, proving that she's #TeamKhloé forever.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Haqq, a good friend of Kardashian's, was in the delivery room with her on Thursday morning as she welcomed her first child into the world. On Friday, April 13, Haqq took to Twitter to show her support and love for her friend. She posted a gorgeous throwback photo of new mama Kardashian and wrote, "Right by your side. Congrats my love! Thank you for my niece 😍."

And even though there's been nothing but chaos for Khloé Kardashian after rumors of Thompson's cheating have surfaced, a source told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, April 12, that those in the delivery room with Kardashian, including Haqq, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and momager Kris Jenner, "have all stayed positive." The source continued, saying,

They will continue to be there to support Khloe when she returns home to Los Angeles … Right now, Khloe's health and well-being is first and foremost to Kris and the family ... she needs her family around her and knows they are the people in her life that she will always love and trust.

Elite Daily reached out to Thompson and Kardashian's teams regarding the reports Thompson cheated but did not hear back by the time of publication.

A huge round of applause to everyone sticking to Khloé's side throughout all of this. Y'all are golden.

Haqq's twin sister, Khadijah Haqq McCray, is also a friend of Kardashian's and was much less subtle about how she feels when it comes to Tristan Thompson. She took to Instagram on April 10 (just as those rumors that Thompson had been unfaithful were coming to light), and wrote, "'The best thing a father can do for his children is to love their mother' –John Wooden," and closed the caption with a fist bump.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Kardashian's friends are just as surprised as the rest of us when it comes to all of the drama that's been surrounding Thompson and his rumored affairs. "Friends are shocked and didn’t see this coming," the source says. "They seemed to be in a really good place."

And, as far as how Kardashian is doing currently, the source said that "they want her to focus on having a healthy experience," adding that her family is trying to keep her from looking at "any of the news right now."

Kardashian's family was reportedly left in the dark when it came to the cheating rumors as well. The source said,

They really like Tristan and have welcomed him into their family ... At this point Khloe's family wants nothing more than to believe that he is a stand up guy and that this was a set up. But only time will tell.

While friends seem to be not-so-subtly throwing shade by not mentioning Thompson and congratulating only Kardashian, they aren't alone — most of the Kardashians themselves have left Thompson completely out of the picture when posting to social media about the birth of his and Kardashian's daughter.

Now, I'm not positive, but what I *think* everyone is trying to get at is... outta the way, Tristan. We're here for Khloé, and Khloé only.

Boy, bye.