Kim Kardashian's Reaction To Khloe Kardashian Giving Birth Is Seriously Perfect
Ahhh, sisterly love. Khloé Kardashian welcomed her baby girl into the world in the early morning hours of April 12, as reported by TMZ, and her mother and sisters were there to support. Like, really support. Kim Kardashian's reaction to Khloé Kardashian giving birth is honestly amazing, and it's equal parts beautiful and hilarious.
Kim K took to Twitter on Friday, April 13 to give her congratulations to her little sister for giving birth to her daughter. The tweet read,
Leave it to the Kardashians to get up close and personal with each other, even in the delivery room. But honestly, can you love these two more? Kim K was there for Khloé during her delivery, much like how she has been a big help during Khloe's pregnancy. A source told People on March 20:
Kim K also tweeted about just how cute Khloé's baby is.
Khloé mentioned that her parenting style would closely mirror Kim's in a post to her app on Wednesday, March 28. In the post, she wrote,
At the end of the post was a little Q&A, and one question read, "The sister I think my parenting style will be most similar to is: Kimberly."
Kim also commented on how well she and Khloé were getting along during Khloé's pregnancy. She told Entertainment Tonight on April 2,
Kim continued, saying,
But where's Kourtney in all of this? According to the TMZ report, Kourt was in the delivery room with Khloé and Kim as well. But, Khloé made it a little obvious during her pregnancy that she didn't agree with her oldest sister's parenting style. In a Jan. 4 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Khloé said,
Who knows, maybe Kourtney was holding Khloé's other leg? I'm gonna go ahead and assume Tristan Thompson probably wasn't. In case you haven't heard, an April 10 report from The Daily Mail claims Thompson cheated on Khloé Kardashian while in New York City with the Cleveland Cavaliers the weekend of April 7. Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian and Thompson's teams regarding the report but did not hear back by the time of publication.
It's nice to know that in a time like this, Khloé's family has her back. And now, she's got a new member of the family to love on. Kongrats, Khloé!