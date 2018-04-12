Khloe Kardashian's Baby Is Here & The World Is So Happy For Her
Khloé Kardashian is a mom! The 33-year-old reality star and business mogul gave birth to her first child, a baby girl, on Thursday, April 12, according to TMZ. Yup, Khloé Kardashian's baby is here. The two parents couldn't look happier now that their daughter has arrived. And this celebrity writer couldn't be happier that the Kardashian/Jenner baby news media storm of 2017/2018 is finally over. It's been a long ride, friends, but it's been a real one.
Khloé Kardashian never revealed her official due date during her pregnancy, but at the beginning of March, we knew Kardashian was eight months along because, well, she said so herself. Khloé, Kim, and Kourtney Kardashian went on a girls trip to Japan when she was eight months pregnant and lots of people online thought it was irresponsible of her to travel abroad so close to her due date. But as long as she got the OK from her doctor ahead of time, homegirl could do whatever she wanted! Kardashian also tweeted on Feb. 28 that a lot of people were saying she cradled her baby bump too much, which is a really backwards thing to criticize someone for. She said in the February tweet,
Kardashian's pregnancy had been rumored for a long time before she confirmed it on Dec. 20, 2017.
She posted a black-and-white photo of her bump on Instagram with a caption that read,
Kardashian's baby girl joins her big cousins North, Saint, Chicago, Mason, Penelope, Reign, Dream, and Stormi, aka the new Kardashian generation.
Khloé Kardashian welcomed her baby girl amid Tristan Thompson cheating allegations. According to The Daily Mail, Thompson was seen kissing a mystery woman. The woman who reportedly filmed Thompson with the mystery woman told The Daily Mail, "I was there and he was on the table right next to us with a group of friends and some girl who he was obviously making out with all night ... They were holding each other and it was so obvious. They were there when I got there and they were part of a big group of friends." Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian and Thompson's teams regarding the report but did not hear back by the time of publication.
Although this must be a hard time for Khloé, I think it's safe to say the world is very excited for her to finally be a mother!