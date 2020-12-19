Charli and Dixie D'Amelio have already taken over the world of TikTok, and now their sights are set on Hulu. The dancing sisters' upcoming reality show will provide an inside look into their family life and jobs as content creators, featuring the two sisters and their parents. If you’re totes excited to stream the eight-episode docu-series, here’s when The D’Amelio Show premieres on Hulu, because you may not have to wait very long.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Dec. 18, the D’Amelios announced their new Hulu show. In the video, the family gathered around their living room. “Hey guys, we are so excited to announce that we have an original series coming to Hulu in 2021,” said Charli. Dixie chimed in, saying, “We can’t wait to share our lives with you all."

"And show you our day-to-day in LA,” said their mom, Heidi D'Amelio. “And we can’t wait for you to get to know us all better,” continued their dad, Marc D’Amelio.

Unfortunately, there's no official date for the show's release yet. But since 2021 is almost here, you may only have to wait a few months to press play on The D'Amelio Show.

Although the D'Amelio sisters recently faced some backlash over a food video, it appears the girls have rebounded after apologizing and explaining the situation. The drama stemmed from the Nov. 16 premiere episode of Dinner With The D'Amelios, in which Dixie and Charli refused to eat a snail dish from their chef Aaron May, very ~dramatically~, which caused fans to call the sisters rude and disrespectful. Fellow social media star and makeup guru James Charles also defended the pair, explaining much of the responses were semi-scripted. Chef May also revealed it wasn't a big deal to him.

Since losing almost one million followers, Charli has also managed to bounce back, hitting 100 million followers on TikTok. But that didn't come without the drama either, because some fans questioned whether or not Charli bought followers to make up for the loss. Despite the drama, it looks like the family is doing fine, and the new show will give fans the truth behind all these moments.

The D'Amelio news follows the Dec. 10 announcement that the Kardashians are also coming to Hulu and signed a multi-year deal. Although there aren't many new deets on what the shows will be, the Hulu partnership will bring Kris, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie to the streaming service, as well as internationally on Star sometime in late 2021.

You'll need to wait for further details on The D'Amelio Show, but its announcement will make 2021 even better for fans of the TikTok creators.