Weeks after Charli D'Amelio surpassed 100 million followers on TikTok, rumors have started swirling that she bought her way to the top. Haters think it just doesn't make sense she lost a million followers in the same week she passed the 100-million mark. The only explanation they could come up with is some of those accounts are fake and she paid for them. Charli D'Amelio's response to rumors she bought followers holds nothing back.

Charli became the first TikToker to reach the milestone on Sunday, Nov. 22. Although she's been close to hitting the 100-million mark for a while, the star had a minor setback when fans accused her of being rude to her personal chef. The backlash came after her family's Nov. 16 episode of Dinner with the D'Amelios hit the internet. During the 16-minute clip, Charli and her sister Dixie D'Amelio criticized their meal right in front of their chef and fans thought it was disrespectful. Close to one million fans unfollowed Charli on TikTok amid the scandal. Since they don't believe she could bounce back so fast, they're convinced she took a shortcut to reach 100 million.

Some users even went so far as to do a full-on investigation on the matter. They found some of her followers are blank accounts with no content or engagement. When they clicked on one of those blank pages, they saw that account didn't register Charli as someone they actually follow. Another video shows unusual spikes in Charli's traffic using the Livecounts website.

On the latest episode of her podcast Charli and Dixie: 2 Chix, the star addressed the rumors she got to 100 million by buying her way to the top. "Have I ever bought followers for myself or anyone? No, I have not," she said. "Has my family? No, they have not. Has anyone that I know? No, they have not."

Charli is aware of the blank accounts, but she said she has nothing to do with them. "Are there bots on the app called TikTok? Indeed. Everyone has bots. That’s how the app is run. That’s how the app works. Can I control that? Absolutely not. I have no power," she added.

She reiterated there's nothing suspicious going on behind the scenes. "I do not work at TikTok. My father does not work at TikTok, either. I know a lot of people think that. He does not. Moral of the story. I do not buy followers."

Charli's response should clear everything up. Since the sisters explained their drama with their chef was just a misunderstanding, it seems their fans likely followed them back after forgiving them.