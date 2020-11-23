Charli D'Amelio has had a long week. After fans accused her and her sister Dixie D'Amelio of being rude to their private chef, the sisters were canceled online, resulting in Charli losing nearly one million TikTok followers. YouTuber Trisha Paytas criticized Charli for her actions, while beauty guru James Charles defended her, saying she didn't deserve the hate. Now, exactly one week since the drama began, the star is celebrating a huge milestone in her career. Charli D'Amelio's reaction to reaching 100 million followers on TikTok shows she doesn't take her success for granted.

Although Charli's been close to hitting the mark for a while, her setback a few days prior made it seem like she wasn't going to achieve it so soon. That's why when Charli woke up to the news she reached 100 million TikTok followers on Sunday, Nov. 22, she was in disbelief.

"I was not prepared for this at all," Charli said in an Instagram Live. "Last night, I hit 100 million on TikTok and I don't even know how to react, mostly because this doesn't feel real. How do people even react to this? I just genuinely don't know what to do. I'm in my bathroom by myself watching edits on Twitter because they're making me cry."

Charli then took a moment to remember where she came from. "It's just so weird to think a little over a year ago, I was in Connecticut doing regular school, doing nothing, and now I'm living in LA," the star continued. "If you really think about everything that's happened.. it's kind of crazy. It's not kind of crazy. It's extremely insane."

Since gaining fame on TikTok, Charli has appeared on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, starred in a Jennifer Lopez music video, created her own makeup line, launched a podcast, and more. To give back to her fans for helping her achieve her dreams, Charli announced she's collaborating with TikTok to donate $100,000 to the American Dance Movement and $10,000 to 10 dance schools around the U.S. "I've been dancing my entire life, and I'm so thankful to be able to give back [to] the community that made me the person that I am," Charli said.

Watch Charli celebrate the huge milestone below.

It seems Charli has bounced back from the criticism because her latest achievement shows she's still got plenty of supports on her side.