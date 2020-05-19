Charli and Dixie D'Amelio's exit from Hype House left fans wondering what project they would take on next. Since they're two of TikTok's top creators, fans knew other opportunities would soon come their way. Now, fans can stop guessing, because the sisters announced they just booked something huge: a podcast. Charli and Dixie D'Amelio's new podcast details will make fans wish it was here already.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the podcast will be a weekly show as part of Cadence13's Ramble network, and it'll give fans a behind-the-scenes look into the sisters' busy lives. Fans should expect every episode to be different since Charli and Dixie will talk about whatever is on their minds at the moment. Since fans only see snippets of their lives on TikTok and Instagram, this podcast will offer them an opportunity to further connect with Charli and Dixie. In a joint statement, the girls teased fans will learn more about their rise to TikTok fame and their family's experience being in the spotlight.

"We're so excited to share what's happening with us and our family since this all started," the sisters said. "Most of what we share is less than a minute long — usually seconds — so it's actually gonna be fun to be able to talk with our fans and break down everything going on in our lives, and we're excited to be part of the Ramble family."

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Charli and Dixie have yet to announce a name or release date for the podcast, but fans should expect more information as the sisters get closer to bringing the project to life.

The news comes just weeks after they revealed they quit the Hype House — a content collective where some of TikTok's top creators work together. The sisters joined the collective in November 2019, but after feeling it was going in a different direction than what they desired, they left.

"When the Hype House started to become more of a business, Charli and Dixie stepped away from that aspect," their representative said. "While their businesses are separate, their friendships with the members continue."

It will be interesting to see if the sisters address their exit from Hype House on their podcast or not.